‘The Culpo Sisters’: What Do Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia Culpo Do for a Living?

The Culpo Sisters debuted on TLC this November, igniting an interest in influencers and content creators Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia. The trio is becoming more well-known as the show continues. But for those who haven’t tuned in to The Culpo Sisters just yet, who are they and what do they do for a living?

Who are the Culpo sisters?

Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia Culpo | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Those who keep up with The Culpo Sisters will know all about Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia — but those who haven’t dived into the reality show may have less insight into who they are.

Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia are the three daughters of Peter and Susan Culpo. According to Reality Tidbit, Peter co-owns several businesses in the restaurant industry. Those are located in Boston, Mass., but the Culpo family comes from Rhode Island.

Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia recently moved from Rhode Island to Los Angeles, Calif., and viewers can see that transition in their show. The trio has two brothers, Peter and Gus, who appear occasionally on the TLC series. Per Distractify, Peter plays the bass — and it’s no surprise he’s leaned into music, as Capital FM notes that Susan is a professional musician. Meanwhile, Gus is still a student, pursuing a degree in education at the University of Rhode Island.

What do the Culpo sisters do for work?

Now that we know the basics of the Culpo family, let’s dig into what the Culpo sisters do for a living. The three sisters are all influencers in some capacity. In fact, the synopsis for their TLC show specifically mentions them doing content creation. Additionally, they’ve all kicked off careers as reality television stars — something they’ll likely lean further into if The Culpo Sisters gets renewed for season 2.

Olivia, the middle sister, also has a career outside of the show, working as an actor and a model. Naturally, then, Olivia is the person viewers are most likely to recognize while watching the TLC series. And her dating life makes it even more likely viewers have seen her before.

Olivia is the most famous of the Culpo sisters

Thanks to her modeling and acting, Olivia Culpo is the most famous of the three Culpo sisters. She was the winner of Miss USA in 2012, no small feat when it comes to getting your name out there. Of course, that’s not the only way Olivia managed to land in the spotlight over the past decade.

Olivia also dated The Jonas Brothers’ Nick Jonas, a surefire way to find oneself in the limelight. According to People, the pair broke up in 2015. Olivia talks about the impact of their relationship during the premiere of The Culpo Sisters, indicating that it was a “formative experience” in her life.

Olivia is now married to Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, and she’s not the only one involved with an athlete. Sophia is currently seeing Braxton Berrios of the New York Jets.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.