‘The Devil Is a Part-Timer’ Season 2: Episode 2 Release Date, Time, and How to Watch

The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 has officially debuted, reuniting fans with the anime’s main characters nearly a decade after the series first premiered. The Devil Is a Part-Timer‘s return is no doubt a highlight of the summer 2022 anime season, bringing more of Satan’s antics at MgRonald’s to the small screen. Of course, the premiere leaves off on a surprising note — one that has nothing to do with the fast food chain. So, when does The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 2 come out?

Key art for ‘The Devil Is a Part-Timer’ Season 2 | Kadokawa/Maou-Sama Project

RELATED: 8 LGBTQ Anime Series and Where to Watch Them

After an entertaining season 2 premiere, fans may be wondering when the next episode of The Devil Is a Part-Timer will arrive. Fortunately, now that the second outing is in full swing, they won’t need to wait long for new installments.

Per the anime’s official website, new episodes of The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 will debut every Thursday, with episode 2 hitting streaming platforms on July 21. Like all simulcast anime, the series will stream internationally shortly after its broadcast in Japan. The premiere arrived on platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu at 7:30 a.m. PST.

Assuming the rest of the season follows suit, here’s the release time in other regions:

CST: 9:30 a.m.

EST: 10:30 a.m.

GMT: 2:30 p.m.

CET: 4:30 p.m.

IST: 8 p.m.

With the anime returning after all this time, fans are no doubt excited to see how the new season unfolds. Where will it be available to stream?

Where to watch new episodes of ‘The Devil Is a Part-Timer’

Today's the day! ? The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 is premiering today! pic.twitter.com/w9FlnHnovL — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 14, 2022

RELATED: 10 Must-Watch Romance Anime to Snuggle Up With

Now that we know what day and time The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 2 arrives, where exactly can viewers tune in? Outside of Japan, the series will stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Both platforms will receive the episodes shortly after their Japanese broadcast. Both also require a subscription to access the content.

Those hoping to watch the show on Crunchyroll will need a premium subscription, which begins at $7.99 per month. The platform offers different viewing tiers, all of which give subscribers the chance to stream a wide range of anime.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 will also be available on Hulu, which starts at $6.99 per month with ads and $12.99 per month without them. The streamer offers an annual plan as well, clocking in at $69.99 with ads.

Wherever you choose to stream the anime, one thing’s for sure: The Devil Is a Part-Timer‘s latest outing will be another wild ride. So, what exactly can fans expect from the second installment? (Warning: spoilers ahead for episode 1!)

What to expect when season 2 episode 2 hits Crunchyroll and Hulu

The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 premiere concludes with Alas Ramus showing up at the gang’s apartment and claiming to be Satan’s daughter. The anime’s lead is shocked by this news, and The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 2 will likely follow up on that reaction. We should learn more about Alas Ramus as well, so next week’s installment will be an interesting one.

Crunchyroll’s trailer for the latest outing suggests plenty of action and suspense on the horizon as well. We’ll have to tune in to see if that begins in the next chapter.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 2 arrives on July 21, 2022.

RELATED: 10 of the Most Anticipated New Anime Coming Out in 2022