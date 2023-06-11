Jim Bob Duggar and Jedidiah Duggar both had failed bids for political offices. Josh Duggar might have had political aspirations once upon a time, too.

Amazon’s docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets alleged that the IBLP aimed to put members in positions of power. It was stated that Bill Gothard specifically hoped to see his ministry members in positions of political power. The statement was an interesting one to Duggar family followers. After all, several Duggar family members have shown an interest in politics. Did any of them ever get elected, though? The answer is yes.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar | Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Jim Bob Duggar worked in politics before reality TV

Before the Duggar family became reality TV stars, Jim Bob Duggar wanted to participate in politics. He was somewhat successful, too. In 1998, Jim Bob was elected to the Arkansas House of Representatives. He was reelected in 2000. In 2002, Jim Bob opted to run for the United States Senate but was defeated during the primary election.

Following his 2002 loss, Jim Bob campaigned for a seat in the Arkansas State Senate. After his unsuccessful bid in 2006, he opted to take a break from politics and focused instead on his real estate empire. Eventually, TLC came knocking. By 2008, the Duggars were a household name, having landed several TLC specials and a reality TV series.

While Jim Bob appeared to slink away from the spotlight shortly after his eldest son, Josh Duggar, was arrested for receiving and possessing child pornography, he didn’t stay hidden for long. As Josh made his way through the judicial system, Jim Bob announced his candidacy for the Arkansas State Senate. The announcement stunned Duggar family followers and former friends. He, again, lost the race. Jim Bob has not announced any additional political plans.

Jedidiah Duggar tried his hand at politics, too

Jim Bob was unsuccessful in several political bids, but that didn’t stop his children from trying to jumpstart their own political careers. In 2019, Jedidiah Duggar announced his candidacy for the Arkansas House of Representatives. Then 21, he noted that he had interned as a legislative assistant under Representative Charlene Fite on his campaign website.

Jed lost to the Democratic candidate, Megan Godfrey, in 2020. Following his defeat, Jed returned to his car lot, married Katey Nakatsu in 2021, and now has two children. Jed Duggar has not publicly announced any future political plans.

Another Duggar held an elected position

While no Duggars are currently working in politics, at least one other family member has held an elected position in the past. John David Duggar became a constable in 2014. Constables are law enforcement officers but generally do not enforce the laws in the same way a traditional police officer does. Constable duties differ from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. John David held the position until 2022, when he was ousted in a runoff election.

Constables are considered volunteer positions in Washington County, Arkansas. While the public elects them, they are not paid for their time. Little else is known about what John David does for a living, aside from serving as the Duggar family’s pilot. However, his wife, Abbie Burnett, seems to have returned to work. The mother of two was spotted in Joy-Anna Forsyth’s birth video working as a nurse. Abbie worked as a nurse in Oklahoma before marrying John David.

Josh Duggar briefly worked for Family Research Council as the director of their lobbying arm. Josh resigned in 2015 after it was revealed that he had molested four of his sisters and a family friend.