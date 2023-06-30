Josh Duggar is serving a prison sentence at a federal correctional institute in Texas, while his wife lives in Arkansas with their kids. Does she own her own home?

Since Josh Duggar was sentenced to prison in 2022, Duggar family followers have kept their eyes peeled for movements in Arkansas. Namely, followers have spent the last year speculating about Anna Duggar’s whereabouts and her plans now that Josh will spend the next decade behind bars. Until now, she’s stayed close to the Duggar family in Springdale, Arkansas, but recent reports suggest that has changed. Reports suggest Anna has moved off of Jim Bob and Michelle’s compound and is now residing in a different property, but does Anna Duggar even own land? The answer is complicated.

Reports suggest Anna Duggar has left the Duggar family home after a dustup

Anna Duggar has not been seen in public in months. The Duggar daughter-in-law appears invested in flying under the radar and has even deleted her social media accounts. That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill, though. According to the U.S. Sun, there may have been a falling out between Anna Duggar and her father-in-law Jim Bob Duggar that caused Anna to move suddenly.

The publication claims to have spoken to an anonymous source with knowledge of the situation. Several reports have claimed that Anna has been at odds with the Duggar family for months. She allegedly isn’t “fond” of sister-in-law Jill Dillard, who has spoken out against her famous family. Anna reportedly took issue with family members who spoke out against Josh and his crimes following his April 2021 arrest,too.

Does Anna Duggar own property?

Where exactly is Anna Duggar living if reports of a falling out are true? According to the Sun’s report, Anna has left the warehouse she shared with Josh and her seven children and moved out on her own. Does Anna own property, though? The answer is a bit complicated.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar grew a real estate empire long before TLC came calling, and they’ve expanded their portfolio substantially in the years since their first reality TV special. Their real estate holdings are so expansive that Jim Bob often gifts his children properties when they get married. Josh and Anna, for example, lived in a home owned by Mary Duggar when they were first starting as a married couple.

In the months after a federal raid on his car lot, Josh seems to have prepared for his eventual arrest. Before federal marshals arrested him, assets were moved into Anna Duggar’s name, and the mother of seven created several LLCs, many of which were used to purchase and sell property and acreage. As of press time, Anna, under different LLCs, does own property in Arkansas. Whether any of those parcels are livable residential lots is unknown.

There are more unknowns attached to Anna Duggar’s living situation

Anna’s property holdings remain shrouded in history. Sure, the mother of seven owns property in Arkansas. Still, it’s hard to decipher if any of the properties are currently developed and if she’d even want to live in the state if she did, in fact, have a falling out with the Duggar family.

Anna was not born and raised in the state. She only moved to Arkansas following her 2008 wedding. Anna grew up in Florida. Her parents still live there. Several of her siblings are spread out across the United States. If Anna were to move away from the Duggars due to tension, it seems likely that she’d leave the state, too. Last year, there were rumors that she was considering a move to Texas to be closer to Josh. Josh is currently being held at FCI Seagoville. He is expected to complete his prison stint at the facility in 2032. Anna’s sister, Priscilla Waller, also lives in Texas, not terribly far from FCI Seagoville.