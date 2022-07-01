‘The Electric State’: Everything We Know About Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix Movie

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has landed another science fiction project. She doesn’t have telekinetic superpowers in this one, but she does have a friendly robot by her side. Netflix has announced that Millie Bobby Brown will star in The Electric State, an adaptation of a graphic novel. The film is in pre-production, so release details are still pending. However, we do already know a little about The Electric State’s cast, plot, creators, and even the budget.

‘The Electric State’ star Millie Bobby Brown | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

‘The Electric State’ is based on a graphic novel by Simon Stalenhag

Simon Stalenhag published the illustrated novel The Electric State in 2018. According to Simon & Schuster, the story takes place in a retro-futuristic version of 1997, following a runaway teen and her toy robot. The two travel through “a strange American landscape” filled with “gigantic battle drones” and “discarded trash of a high-tech consumerist society addicted to a virtual-reality system.” Their goal is to find the teen’s younger brother.

“As they approach the edge of the continent, the world outside the car window seems to unravel at an ever-faster pace, as if somewhere beyond the horizon, the hollow core of civilization has finally caved in,” the description continued.

The Electric State is recommended for fans of Black Mirror and Ready Player One. Stalenhag also wrote Tales From the Loop, which Amazon Prime Video adapted into a TV series in 2020.

Millie Bobby Brown will star in ‘The Electric State’

Millie Bobby Brown will star in The Electric State, a sci-fi movie directed by The @Russo_Brothers.



Set in a retro-futuristic past, it follows an orphaned teen (Brown) as she traverses the American West with a robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother. pic.twitter.com/A9mqvGowax — Netflix (@netflix) June 28, 2022

The Electric State will see Millie Bobby Brown as the protagonist. She’s most known for her breakout role as Eleven in Stranger Things, which wrapped up its fourth season on July 1. A fifth and final season is also on its way. In addition to Stranger Things, Brown has starred in Enola Holmes and its upcoming sequel, as well as Godzilla films.

For now, Brown is the only confirmed star of the film. However, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Chris Pratt is also in talks to join the film.

‘The Electric State’ is being created by the Russo brothers of ‘Avengers’ fame

Millie Bobby Brown will star in The Electric State – a sci-fi epic that will be directed and written by the team behind Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. https://t.co/baHHXaECUj — IGN (@IGN) June 29, 2022

After working with the Duffer brothers on Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown will team up with another sibling duo for The Electric State: Joe and Anthony Russo. The brothers directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. They’ll produce and direct the upcoming Netflix film, alongside Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi, and Patrick Newall as producers.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely will pen The Electric State’s script. They will also executive produce with Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, and Geoff Haley.

The Russo brothers recently worked with Netflix on The Gray Man, which comes out on July 15. According to THR, The Electric State moved to Netflix after Universal turned down its hefty budget of over $200 million. That’s a close match to The Gray Man’s budget, which is Netflix’s most expensive movie ever.

Production on The Electric State will begin in October in Atlanta.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on The Electric State.

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She’s Faced ‘Gross’ Sexualization Since ‘Coming of Age’