Gypsy Rose Blanchard shocked the world when she announced her separation from her husband, Ryan Anderson, just two months after being released from prison. Blanchard seems to be moving on quickly. In recent weeks, Blanchard has been pictured spending time with a former flame. Her soon-to-be ex-husband is speaking out. The special education teacher recently took to social media to thank fans for their support. In his post, he revealed that there is more to the story, and fans will get to see it all play out soon enough.

Ryan Anderson confirms that the end of his marriage will be featured in ‘Gypsy Rose: Love After Lockup’

Ryan Anderson has broken his silence about the end of his marriage to Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Anderson took to TikTok this week to thank fans for the support they’ve offered. He said he’ll give updates about his life as he is able but that the rest of the story will be told on Lifetime.

Ryan Scott Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard | MEGA/GC Images

Anderson confirmed that his short-lived marriage will be featured on Gypsy Rose: Love After Lockup, a docuseries set to air on Lifetime. The duo were planning a second large wedding after marrying while Blanchard was in jail, but they separated before that happened.

In a previous chat with The Daily Mail, Anderson went more in-depth about the end of his marriage. According to Anderson, he was completely blindsided by Blanchard’s decision. He insists the end of his marriage came out of the blue.

Understandably, followers have plenty of questions. Several commenters inquired about the dog Blanchard and Anderson adopted upon her release. Other followers questioned whether Blanchard had used Anderson. He did not reply to the comments.

How did Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard meet?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson first began interacting in 2020 when Anderson reached out to Blanchard while she was serving time for her role in her mother’s murder. The duo started exchanging emails regularly, but things didn’t turn romantic until Anderson went to meet Blanchard for the first time in 2021. They married the following year in a jailhouse ceremony with no guests.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard | Raymond Hall/GC Images

Anderson was not the only man Blanchard had a romantic connection with while she was in prison. According to People, Blanchard began interacting with Ken Unker in 2018 after watching a documentary about her. He and Blanchard were engaged briefly. They ended their romance in 2019, long before Blanchard was released from prison and about a year before she began corresponding with Anderson.

When will the series air?

Anderson told fans that the end of the marriage will play out on TV. Aside from the series, he said that he’ll also be sharing updates when he can. From the sounds of it, he and Blanchard have different stories to tell. It is hard to say which perspective will be the most covered in the upcoming docuseries.

Fans won’t need to wait too long to see the entire thing play out on the small screen. The series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, will premiere in June 2024. The series was announced in early February, just over a month after Blanchard was set free after serving seven years behind bars for her role in her mother’s murder. According to the press release, Blanchard and Anderson’s marriage will be heavily focused on in the series. It is unclear how many episodes fans can expect.