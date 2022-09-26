‘The Fabulous’: Choi Min-ho and Chae Soo-bin Star in a Netflix Romance K-Drama Set in the Fashion Industry

There is still a lot more K-drama content coming out of Netflix for the rest of 2022. During Netflix’s Tudum Korea event, host Choi Min-ho revealed his upcoming K-drama, The Fabulous. The K-Pop idol turned actor stars alongside Chae Soo-bin in a worthwhile romance in the hustle and bustle of the fashion world. Here is everything to know about the K-drama.

Chae Soo-bin and Choi Min-ho in ‘The Fabulous’ K-drama | via Netflix

Netflix’s ‘The Fabulous’ K-drama focuses on four friends navigating life and their fashion careers

Leading actor Chae described The Fabulous as a ‘hyper-realistic romance drama’ in the fashion world. The Netflix K-drama will take viewers deep into the nitty gritty aspects of fashion. Choi explains episodes will include details about models and staff.

At the heart of the K-drama are its two leading characters. Choi stars as Ji Woo-min, a freelance photo retoucher who has somewhat lost his passion and love for the industry. While handsome and good at his work, he finds himself unsuccessful at love and work. Woo-min “grows and develops once he learns about love and realizes his dreams.”

Meanwhile, Chae stars as Pyo Ji-eun, section chief of a luxury brand promotion agency. Ji-eun’s childhood dreams have come true, and Chae describes her character as someone who is “very passionate.”

Netflix’s The Fabulous K-drama will have fans intrigued over its romance story as Ji-eun and Woo-min navigates the battles in their careers and personal growth.

Where have fans seen Choi Min-ho and Chae Soo-bin before?

Seeing Korean actors in new leading roles for K-dramas often motivates fans to scale back and remember where they know them. Choi is well-known for more than his acting career. Known under the mononym Minho, Choi made his grand debut in the 2nd generation K-Pop boy group Shinee. The group became a global pheromone that helped define the K-Pop industry.

In 2010, Choi debuted as an actor and became known for his role in the ‘Slice of Life’ K-drama My First Time in 2015. He then starred in the historical K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The idol and actor then made popular guest appearances in Lovestruck in the City and Yumi’s Cells as Yu-mi’s first crush.

Actor Chae made her mark as an actor in the 2016 historical romance Love in the Moonlight. She then starred in Strongest Deliveryman before taking the lead role in one of K-drama’s popular romances, I’m Not a Robot.

In 2018 and 2020, Chae then joined the cast of Where Stars Land and A Piece of Your Mind. Her most recent role was in the 2022 coming-of-age police procedural, Rookie Cops. She starred as Go Eun-kang, a bright and rambunctious freshman who enters the police academy to follow an unrequited love.

When will ‘The Fabulous’ K-drama air on Netflix?

While Choi and Chae gave fans a sneak peek of The Fabulous, the K-drama is set to premiere on Nov. 4 on Netflix. Fans will have to wait and see as the number of episodes in the season is unknown.

The Netflix Tudum Korea event showed a few clips of what is in store and some behind-the-scenes content of the leading actors. For now, K-drama fans have plenty of content to watch and keep tabs on.

The Fabulous will be available on Netflix.

