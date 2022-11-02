‘The Fabulous’: K-Drama Postponed Indefinitely Due to Halloween Scene Vital to Storyline

In response to the Itaewon tragedy that occurred on Oct. 29, multiple Korean broadcasts have postponed or changed the scheduling dates of their programs. Netflix announced the November K-drama, The Fabulous, would postpone its press schedule and release date. Recent news revealed the K-drama would be delayed indefinitely due to certain scenes that are difficult to edit out.

Main cast of Netflix K-drama ‘The Fabulous’ | via Netflix

‘The Fabulous’ K-drama focuses on a group of friends trying to figure out their lives in the fashion industry

K-Pop idol turned-actor Choi Min-ho and Chae Soo-bin will star as the leads in the K-drama. The storyline focuses on Ji Woo-min (Choi), a freelance photographer who has lost the spark he once had for his career. Meanwhile, Pyo Ji-eun (Chae) has always dreamed of being in the fashion industry and works as a marketing agent for a luxury brand. But she faces the multiple disasters and pitfalls of the hectic fashion world.

Along the way, Woo-min, Ji-eun, and their two friends hold each other up as they go through life, friendship, and even love. The K-drama trailer teases a steamy rekindling of romance between Ji-eun and Woo-min, who had a past together.

RELATED: ‘Royal Loader’: Lee Jae-wook Among the Actors Cast in K-Drama With 20 Billion Won Investment

The Fabulous K-drama was scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Nov. 4. But in response to the Itaewon Halloween tragedy and the country’s mourning period, Netflix has delayed its premiere. A new report explains part of the K-drama’s postponement is due to specific scenes that need to be edited out.

‘The Fabulous’ has Halloween scenes that are integral to the K-drama’s storyline

In a Naver article, fans learn The Fabulous has an important Halloween festivities scene that serves as a backdrop to the K-drama’s story. Fans got a glimpse of the scene in an already-released trailer for the K-drama.

“The special music video for ‘The Fabulous’, released on the 28th of last month, also included a brief aerial shot of the Halloween festival. The appearance of the characters in various costumes attracts attention,” explained the article. While the scene may seem small in comparison, it is vital as “the Halloween festival scene in the play is not just inserted for spectacle, but it is the back door that the emotional line necessary to understand the drama development is drawn.”

Cutting out the scene entirely is not as easy as it seems. As the article explains, it would disrupt the following scenes and the storyline’s flow. “In the case of reckless editing, the flow of the work may be interrupted, and it is difficult to re-shoot a realistically substitute scene because of the Netflix process, even subtitles for overseas distribution must be considered,” explained the article.

RELATED: ‘Revenge of Others’: Shin Ye-eun and Lomon Star in a Teenager Revenge Thriller for Disney+

The Halloween festivities scene was filmed and edited before the tragic events in Itaewon. To respect the bereaved families and the victims, Netflix and the production company have likely decided to postpone The Fabulous until adequate changes have been made.

What K-dramas are scheduled to release in November?

The Fabulous was not the only K-drama fans were excited about in November. In the wake of the tragedy, K-dramas such as Love is For Suckers, Cheer Up, and variety shows canceled their weekly schedules.

The French remake K-drama Call My Agent! is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 7, and there is no news of whether it will air on time. Song Joong-ki’s highly anticipated drama Reborn Rich will premiere later in the month on the 17th. But the production company has not made a report about postponing its release. Netflix’s Somebody will release on Nov. 18.

In light of recent events, fans will have to wait patiently for news on when The Fabulous will have a set premiere date on Netflix.

RELATED: ’20th Century Girl’ Explained: What Happened to Poong Woon-ho in the Finale?