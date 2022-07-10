‘The Family Chantel’: 3 Major Red Flags in Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s Toxic Marriage

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans were hoping that Pedro Jimeno, 30, and Chantel Everett, 31, could somehow fix their tumultuous marriage, but it appears it is officially over. On May 27, court documents (via TMZ) revealed Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel. Not only this, but The Family Chantel stars filed a mutual restraining order, with Chantel alleging their marriage ended due to domestic violence and adultery.

While there were quite a few signs that Chantel and Pedro’s marriage wouldn’t last, many fans were rooting for the couple. Now that their marriage is over let’s look back at three major red flags that indicated their marriage was toxic.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, ‘The Family Chantel’ Season 4 | TLC

Chantel and Pedro’s relationship was built on lies

TLC first introduced Pedro and Chantel to audiences back in 90 Day Fiancé Season 4, when Pedro moved from the Dominican Republic to the United States to be with his then-fiancé, Chantel. Pedro came to the US on a K-1 visa, or a “fiancé” visa, to get married to Chantel.

As fans know, Chantel lied to her parents, Thomas and Karen Everett, about Pedro’s visa. Chantel didn’t want to tell her parents that she was going to marry Pedro in less than 90 days, so instead told them he was in the US on a student visa.

As the season went on, Chantel’s lies began to unravel, and she had to come clean to her parents. Just a few days before the end of their 90-day period, Chantel and Pedro pull together a small wedding in a park. Of course, Chantel didn’t expect her family to show up to the small ceremony after lying to them. However, to the audience’s surprise, Chantel’s parents and her siblings, River Everett and Winter Everett showed up to support the union.

Pedro and Chantel’s relationship lacked trust

When Chantel and Pedro joined the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Seasons 2, 3, and 4, their family drama intensified. It became clear how little both Pedro and Chantel trusted each other. Each time Pedro or Chantel were apart, their distrust of each other caused many arguments.

Whenever Chantel felt like she couldn’t trust Pedro, she would talk to her family for advice. This leads to the next red flag.

Chantel and Pedro allowed their families to get involved in their relationship

Both Chantel and Pedro’s families are highly opinionated and aren’t afraid to show their hatred for each other. Throughout the seasons of Happily Ever After?, Chantel and Pedro took turns allowing their family to have a say in their marriage.

One example was when Chantel’s parents began doubting Pedro’s intentions with their daughter. After many conversations about this issue, Chantel’s parents took matters into their own hands. They hired a private investigator to determine if Pedro and his family were “harvesting the American dollar.”

Meanwhile, Pedro’s sister, Nicole Jimeno, got in the middle of her brother’s marriage to Chantel many times. In Happily Ever After?, Nicole invited her friend, Coraima, to a party to give Pedro a lap dance. Nicole showed Chantel the video she took of them, hoping this would split them up for good.

There were many red flags that signaled that this marriage was ending, even at the beginning. Perhaps The Family Chantel Season 4 will shed more light on the separation, the allegations of abuse and adultery, and their divorce filing.

New episodes of The Family Chantel air Mondays at 8 pm EST on TLC.

How to get help: In the US, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

