‘The Family Chantel’: 3 Reasons Why There Needs To Be a Season 5

After four seasons of The Family Chantel, Chantel Everett, and Pedro Jimeno have divorced, will there be a reason to return for season 5? Here are three main reasons TLC needs to bring back The Family Chantel for another season.

What happened to the $250,000 Chantel hid from Pedro?

In The Family Chantel Season 4, Pedro and Chantel’s marriage fell apart. Chantel suspected Pedro of cheating on her with his coworker, Antonella. He became tired of the accusations and decided to move out.

After moving into his own apartment, Pedro discovers that Chantel had swiped over $250,000 out of their shared business account. One of the biggest questions that The Family Chantel Season 4 left unanswered is what happened to the money.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Pedro claimed to try to resolve the issue on their own, to no avail. He then filed an emergency motion, asking the judge to make Chantel put the money back in their joint bank account. However, the judge denied the request for an emergency hearing. He ruled that they would set a hearing for a later date.

Pedro and Chantel are getting divorced

After seven years together, Pedro officially filed for divorce from his wife, Chantel. According to the court documents, Pedro initially filed for divorce on May 27, 2022. By this time, Chantel and Pedro had already been separated for one month. Knowing Chantel’s and Pedro’s families, there will be no such thing as an amicable divorce. This is another reason The Family Chantel must return for season 5.

Things get messy during Chantel and Pedro’s divorce. According to court documents obtained by ET, Pedro filed a restraining order against his estranged wife, Chantel, on the same day he filed for a divorce. On July 7, Chantel filed her own petition in Gwinnett County, Georgia, along with the addition of a mutual restraining order.

As 90 Day Fiancé fans know, Chantel’s parents pushed their daughter into getting a prenuptial agreement written and signed before she married Pedro. But since the former couple accumulated most of their current assets through their 90 Day Fiancé fame together, Pedro plans to seek equitable division of all marital property in his divorce from Chantel. This includes the home they bought together just months before their divorce.

Was Pedro scamming Chantel?

One of the biggest unanswered questions is whether Chantel’s family was right about Pedro. Was he scamming her in an attempt to “harvest the American dollar,” as Chantel’s mother, Karen Everett, suggested?

At the end of season 4, Chantel’s sister, Winter Everett, and her father, Thomas Everett, stood up to Pedro, accusing him of being part of a marriage scam.

“It seems like, now, it could be a marriage scam,” Thomas told Pedro, who immediately denied it. Pedro argued that he could have applied for a Green Card three years ago if he was really in the marriage for that. But Chantel’s family argued that all it proves is that he’s waited to avoid appearing as a “scammer.”

TLC has yet to reveal whether The Family Chantel Season 5 will happen or not. Here’s hoping there will be one more season that will provide more insight on