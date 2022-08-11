‘The Family Chantel’: Is Chantel Everett Dating Again After Pedro Jimeno Split?

The Family Chantel Season 4 documents the end of Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s marriage. Has Chantel started to move on? There are rumors that the former 90 Day Fiancé star has already begun moving on. Here’s what we know so far.

Pedro Jimeno files for divorce from Chantel Everett

On July 7, TMZ reported that Pedro officially filed for divorce from his wife, Chantel. According to the court documents, Pedro filed for divorce on May 27, 2022. Pedro claims he and Chantel had already been separated for a month by this time, citing their separation date as April 27.

In the court documents, Pedro claimed his marriage to Chantel was “irretrievably broken.” Pedro alleged in his documents that Chantel withdrew $257,000 from their joint business account five days after their separation.

Pedro and Chantel now have a mutual restraining order against each other, with Chantel alleging their marriage ended due to domestic violence and adultery.

Chantel is rumored to be dating this new reality TV star

On August 2, rumors began circulating about Chantel dating a new man after her official split from Pedro. According to Distractify, 90 Day Fiancé fans have spotted the 31-year-old registered nurse out with a new man in Atlanta.

Who is Chantel’s (alleged) new man? Fans claim they spotted her with Love & Hip Hop: New York star Rich Dollaz. He has been on the VH1 show since the beginning, becoming a leading cast member in Season 9. Rich has also made appearances on the Atlanta and Hollywood spin-offs of Love & Hip Hop. However, these rumors are still unconfirmed.

‘The Family Chantel’ documents the end of Chantel and Pedro’s marriage

Chantel and Pedro’s separation has been carefully documented in The Family Chantel Season 4. So far this season, Pedro has been purposefully spending more time away from Chantel at his new real estate job. Chantel feels neglected by him. When Pedro comes home drunk every night after spending the evening out with his co-workers, Chantel suspects him of cheating.

After confronting his co-worker, Antonella, Pedro said he wanted a separation. Chantel hatches up a plan to fix her marriage to Pedro. She decides to fly to the Dominican Republic to make amends with his mom, Lidia. However, her plans backfired on her. Once Pedro learns about her trip to the Dominican, he travels to meet her there.

Since The Family Chantel Season 4 has documented Chantel and Pedro’s split, fans are hoping Chantel getting back out in the dating world will also be filmed.

New episodes of The Family Chantel air Mondays at 8 pm EST on TLC.

