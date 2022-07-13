‘The Family Chantel’: Pedro’s Mom Lidia Pushes Her Son To Divorce ‘Selfish’ Chantel — ‘Leave Her’

On The Family Chantel Season 4, Chantel Everett, 30, suspects that her husband, Pedro Jimeno, is cheating on her with his coworker. When Pedro tells his mom, Lidia Jimeno, about Chantel being upset with him about being out late with his coworker, his mom advises him to “leave her.”

The recent news that the former 90 Day Fiancé couple split makes audiences wonder how much influence Lidia had over her son. Here’s how the conversation went.

Lidia Jimeno, ‘The Family Chantel’ Season 4 | TLC

Chantel suspects Pedro is cheating on him with his coworker

After an intense fight when Chantel calls out Pedro for no longer being in love with her, tensions are high between The Family Chantel couple. So high that Chantel spent the night at her brother River Everett’s house to cool down.

The next day, Chantel confronts Pedro about some suspicious behavior she’s been noticing since Pedro began his new job as a real estate agent. She asks Pedro, “When did I get to the point where my husband comes home at 3:00 in the morning, and I don’t know where he’s been?”

She asks, “Is it because you’ve got everything that you could get from me, and now I’ve run dry?”

While Pedro denies the cheating, Chantel calls him out for bringing home another woman’s items. She says, “And who’s sparkly bottle is this? It’s not mine.” She demands, “Whose is this? It’s not f***ing mine.”

Chantel explains that he’s been coming home in the early hours of the morning, drunk. She also said he has been spending his time out with his coworker, Antonella, and driving her home. But Pedro denies that he’s cheated on Chantel.

Pedro’s mom, Lidia, pushes her son to divorce his wife, Chantel

As Pedro is getting a house ready to show to a client, he video calls his mother to discuss his marriage woes. The Dominican Republic native tells his mother in Spanish, “Things are not so good, I say.” He explained, “Sometimes I go to a restaurant to have a drink with some colleagues from work, and she thinks I am cheating on her.”

His mother, Lidia, replies, “She doesn’t have confidence in herself.” When Pedro says that Chantel blames her and Nicole for the problems in their relationship, Lidia says, “The problem here is Chantel. She’s selfish.”

She tells the cameras, “Chantel is jealous and wants to have Pedro in the house, like a doll, to dance and do whatever she wants. But it’s not really like that, because Pedro is a man with character, hard worker, and he’s going to keep moving forward despite Chantel not wanting him to because Chantel is stuck.”

Lidia advises her son, “Leave her.” But Pedro isn’t on board. He wants to give her time to adapt to Pedro’s new job and lifestyle. She says, “It’s obvious she will be left without a husband.”

Pedro has filed for divorce from Chantel

It appears Pedro took his mother’s advice. On July 7, TMZ reported that Pedro officially filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27, 2022. In the documents, Pedro claims he and Chantel had already been separated for a month by this time, saying they’ve been separated since April 27. In the court documents, Pedro says his marriage to Chantel was “irretrievably broken.”

Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett on ‘The Family Chantel’ | TLC:YouTube

Pedro alleges that after just five days of separation, Chantel withdrew $257,000 from their joint business account and transferred it to an account under her sister’s name. He then filed a restraining order against her.

On July 7, Chantel filed her own petition, including the addition of a mutual restraining order against Pedro. She cites the reason for divorce as “adultery” on Pedro’s behalf. She claims she also endured “cruel treatment,” including “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain,” in her marriage to Pedro.

New episodes of The Family Chantel air Mondays at 8 pm EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘The Family Chantel’: Do Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno Have a Prenuptial Agreement?