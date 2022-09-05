‘The Fast and the Furious’ Stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Have the Weirdest Clause in Their Contracts

Fast and Furious is a movie franchise that spans more than twenty years, 10 films, and a variety of media spinoffs. The movie stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who are two actors that like to play the tough guy role, and in that role, they both want to win.

(L-R) Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Vin Diesel | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

It isn’t just the characters that are wanting to win every fight—many of the actors in the franchise are also concerned about their characters looking like they come out of every fight scene relatively unscathed. Some of the principal actors have been so concerned about their fight image that certain demands have been written into their contracts.

Both Diesel and Johnson have specific details in their contracts about fight scenes

When a franchise as big as Fast and Furious has more than one big star among its ranks, it is no surprise that keeping score has become part of the deal—so much so that some of these equal treatments have been put into the actors’ contracts.

Johnson, Diesel, and Jason Statham are all included in the category of actors who have put in their contracts that they refuse to have their characters lose in a fight scene. The way that the franchise has worked out these issues with the characters is to use a scorecard system developed by Diesel to make sure each punch and kick was returned with equal fervor, according to The Guardian.

This meant that each fight scene was meticulously choreographed so that even if someone was taking a few hard punches, no person would come out as the clear winner in any fight.

Diesel and Johnson have been feuding for years

It’s not just the fight scenes that the two actors have has disagreements about during the years of filming together for the movie franchise. Johnson and Diesel have had many small feuds, with some being aired out publicly for fans to see and react to. When Johnson decided not to return to the film series with Fast and Furious 10, Diesel made a public plea for Johnson to return.

Johnson reacted to the post by letting fans know that the two men had gotten together offline and talked about the reasons he wasn’t returning. Johnson called Diesel’s post “an example of his manipulation,” how he wanted to leave the franchise on his own terms. He said in an interview with CNN:

“My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast and Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters.”

Johnson’s contracts for the movies specify that his character never looks weak

Along with getting punch-for-punch equality in his fight scenes, Johnson has also included specific actions or reactions of his character be changed to make sure that his character does not look weak on screen. According to The Guardian, Johnson requested that his character sit down, rather than lie down, after a fight scene in The Fate of the Furious.

Johnson isn’t the only one looking out for his image, considering he was a former WWE wrestler and wants to maintain that air of power onscreen. It was reported by The Guardian that Johnson’s sister was present on the set, watching fight scene rehearsals and speaking up when she thought his character wasn’t getting in enough “licks back in” against his sparring partner.

However complicated Johnson, Diesel, and other top-list actors may make their contracts for the Fast and Furious franchise, the resulting movies are revered by fans across the globe.

