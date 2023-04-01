‘The Glory’ Actors Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon Are Dating – Here Is Everything We Know

It seems that Dong-eun did not win her man in real-life like in the K-drama. The Glory had Song Hye-kyo’s leading character develop a romance with Yeo-jeong during her plan for revenge. But it appears that The Glory cast members Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon had other ideas, as they are reportedly dating. The two actors starred opposite each other as hero and villain in the K-drama storyline.

Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 | via Netflix

Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon got close and started dating while filming ‘The Glory’

When news hits that K-drama co-stars start dating in real life, it is a big deal, as many try to keep their relationships a secret for as long as possible. But the cat is out of the bag, as Koreaboo reported that Dispatch had outed The Glory’s Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon’s dating relationship.

The report by Dispatch stated that the two actors had been spotted on multiple occasions out on dates. There is photo evidence of the two together at night and spending time together. On a date in December 2022, Lee and Lim spent a foggy day together at his apartment and built a cute snowman. Despite covering their faces with a mask, it is clear that the two are Lee and Lim.

It is believed that Lee and Lim got close while filming Netflix’s The Glory, despite having minimal scenes together. The spark was reported to have happened in the summer of 2022 when the actors met to do a workshop for the K-drama. According to sources, their relationship was a secret, but they did not try to deny their interest in one another. A source claimed, “They didn’t make it obvious that they were in a relationship. However, they did secretly create that atmosphere by sharing some couple items.”

Another source explained that they often went out to eat together and likely developed a bond over dinners. Soompi reported that the actors’ agencies have confirmed their relationship. Lim’s agency Artist Company reported, “We’d be grateful if you’d look warmly upon [their relationship].” Lee’s agency explained, “the two of them developed an interest in one another, and they are cautiously getting to know another.”

‘The Glory’ actors play characters on the opposite ends of justice

The news of Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon dating stunned The Glory fans for a specific reason. They play drastically different characters in the K-drama. Lee stars as plastic surgeon Yeo-jeong, who helps Dong-eun enact her revenge against her high school bullies. The character is a “puppy” with kind eyes, a sweet smile, and the ability to show love to Dong-eun.

(★BREAKING) Dispatch Reveals "The Glory" Stars Lim Ji Yeon And Lee Do Hyun Are Datinghttps://t.co/u8Txzwcxir — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) April 1, 2023

But on the opposite end of the spectrum is Yeon-jin, played by Lim. The actor played the K-drama’s leading antagonist, who physically bullied Dong-eun, and left her with burn scars in The Glory. She grew up to have wealth, the perfect husband, and a life. But her sinister and vile ways never disappeared. Yeon-jin is still a bully with no remorse for the pain she caused others. Yeon-jin is one of K-drama’s worst villains to date.

Actor Lim became so engrossed in her character’s evil nature for The Glory that she became angry at the world off set. In comparison, Yeo-jeong is the light, while Yeon-jin is absolute darkness. Fans likely laugh at the irony as Yeo-jeong falls madly in love with Dong-eun and detests Yeon-jin. But in real life, the actors that played the characters are reportedly dating and fans wish them the best.