‘The Glory’: Netflix K-Drama to Feature Two Parts, Adult Rating, and Sex Scene

K-drama fans are eager for the last drama that will premiere on Netflix in December. The Glory is one of the year’s most anticipated revenge storylines starring A-list South Korean actor Song Hye-kyo. Fans will see the actor take on her first dark and disturbing role as her character seeks absolute revenge against her past tormentors. Based on the heavy storyline, The Glory K-drama will have a 19+ rating for violence, sex scenes, and extreme bullying.

Actors Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun in ‘The Glory’ K-drama | via Netflix

A homeroom teacher has been planning her revenge for over a decade in ‘The Glory’ K-drama

Regarding revenge, K-dramas have shined with riveting storylines of main characters stopping at nothing to see retribution for the pain they have endured. From Seo Yea-ji’s Eve, Netflix’s The Glory promises a dark and haunting tale of a woman who has waited far too long to enact her plan on her tormentors. Actor Song stars as Moon Dong-eun, who once had ambitions of becoming an architect. But she becomes the victim of a group of wealthy upper-class students who bully her mercilessly.

Her past trauma has permanently scarred Dong-eun, and she has not forgotten. The Glory K-drama will tell her story as she has been planning her revenge for 16 years. Her opportunity arises when she is hired as a homeroom teacher at a prestigious junior school. It just so happens that one of her students is the daughter of Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon). Yeon-jin haunts her as the leader of her torment.

According to The South China Morning Post, Yeon-jin and all of the bullies from Dong-eun’s past are still a close-knit group and exist within the structure of the upper class. Dong-eun has a detailed plan for each of them and is aided by two allies. According to Soompi, Kang Hyun-nam (Yum Hye-ran) “has endured domestic violence for a long time, but makes an important decision after seeing that violence escalate to her daughter.” She meets Dong-eun by chance and becomes a co-conspirator.

Meanwhile, Sweet Home actor Lee Do-hyun stars as Joo Yeo-jung, a plastic surgeon. He has been interested in Dong-eun for years, and while he looks serene on the outside, he tells Dong-eun, “I’ll be your killer.”

‘The Glory’ K-drama will have an adult rating due to its extreme violence

A revenge storyline is not flowers and rainbows by any means. The Glory K-drama promises a chilling and haunting story of characters who seek revenge against the people who have taken away their spark for life. The K-drama’s story is heavy, and Soompi reports it will have a 19+ rating.

Writer Kim Eun-sook explains, “The reason we made it 19+ is because there is verbal abuse and the school violence story is extreme, but also because it’s a story about choosing private revenge, and not revenge within the judicial system. Since we are in a position that does not support private revenge, we thought that the philosophy of Dong Eun had to be 19+. I believe that adults who can judge well should watch this project.”

K-dram fans can understand the reasoning behind the writer’s decision, as other revenge K-dramas often have extreme violence. Weak Hero Class 1 is a prime example. It tells the story of a high school teen who grows tired of his bullies. Throughout the K-drama, fans see violence, death threats, blood, life-threatening fights, and bullying. The K-drama Eve also had moments of violence as the female lead goes after the family that caused the demise of her own as a teen.

The Glory will also have sex scenes on behalf of the villains. Over the past few years, K-dramas have broken a few rules about nudity and erotic sex scenes. From Squid Game, Money Heist: Korea, and My Name, The Glory further pushes the envelope.

Netflix will release the K-drama in two parts starting in December

The Glory K-drama will premiere on Dec. 30 on Netflix. It was announced early on that the K-drama was created to be split into two parts. The first half of the K-drama will air eight episodes. But fans will have to wait a while for The Glory Part 2.

The drama’s second half is scheduled to air in March with eight episodes, making the K-drama’s run time a total of 16 episodes. With a mid-season finale, fans can expect a riveting storyline that will have them on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Where will Dong-eun’s story ends?