‘The Glory’: Netflix’s Upcoming K-Drama Sounds Like a Must-Watch Revenge Story

Netflix goes further into its plan to develop buzz-worthy K-dramas with The Glory. The streaming platform announced the upcoming original drama with fans and new outlets excited. While K-dramas like Squid Game, Yumi’s Cells, and more have become the talk of the town, why is The Glory pegged as the platform’s next big hit? The K-drama stars a coveted list of actors in a thrilling revenge story.

Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ is a riveting tale of a woman seeking revenge against her past

The K-drama is off to a good start as it is helmed by Descendants of the Sun writer Kim Eun-sook. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Glory will be Kim’s first revenge storyline for Netflix. She is best known for her work on some of the industry’s most popular dramas like The King: Eternal Monarch, Mr. Sunshine, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Inheritors, and Secret Garden.

Netflix’s The Glory is a twisted story about revenge. A young girl once dreamed of being an architect, but severe school bullying had her give up her dream and drop out of school. Fueled by rage well into adulthood, she seeks revenge against her bullies and the people who did nothing to stop them.

Now an adult, she carefully waited for the head tormentor to get married and have a child. Now, as a homeroom teacher, her tormentor’s child begins elementary school, and so does her intricate plan for revenge. The Glory is the talk of the town and among K-drama fans as it stars two leading actors with impressive careers.

Song Hye-kyo leads ‘The Glory’ alongside actor Lee Do-hyun

It is no surprise that Netflix’s The Glory is getting a buzz due to its two leading actors. Leading the K-drama in the role of Moon Dong-eun is veteran Korean actor Song Hye-kyo. Reading the synopsis and character description for the K-drama is a striking difference from Song’s previous works.

She became infamous for her role as medical doctor Kang Mo-yeon in the staple romance K-drama, Descendants of the Sun. She then starred in another popular romance K-drama alongside Park Bo-gum titled Encounter. Her recent claim to fame was in the spicy and tantalizing age-gap romance, Now, We Are Breaking Up with actor Jang Ki-yong.

Lee Do-hyun will play Song’s male counterpart. He stars in The Glory as Joo Yeo-jeong, a man with a secret past. The actor is still relatively new but has made a name for himself in some of the industry’s most talked-about dramas. He played a supporting role in Hotel Del Luna and a guest role in the hit crime drama Beyond Evil.

In 2020, he gained attention for his main role in the K-drama remake of the Zac Efron movie, 18 Again. The same year, he starred alongside Song Kang in Sweet Home and gained fame for the age-gap romance K-drama, Melancholia. But Lee hit stardom after playing the role of Hwang Hee-tae in the period K-drama, Youth of May. It gained global success thanks to its heartbreaking story of love during war and political turmoil.

Netflix has a long list of K-dramas for the second half of 2022

So far, 2022 has been more than a successful year for Netflix when it comes to K-dramas. After the global phenomenon of Squid Game, the pressure was on, and Netflix delivered. In the first half of the year alone, Netflix released the hit drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One, All of Us Are Dead, Juvenile Justice, Tomorrow, Thirty-Nine, Business Proposal, My Liberation Notes, Alchemy of Souls, and many more.

But there is still more to come besides the news of Netflix developing The Glory. After Extraordinary Attorney Woo, the platform still has scheduled Little Women, Glitch, Suriname: The Accidental Narco, A Model Family, The Black Knight, and others with a tentative schedule.

Among the already long list of K-dramas, fans are highly anticipating how will The Glory stack up? The K-drama has no official premiere date.

