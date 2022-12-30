‘The Glory’ Part 1 Finale Explained: Dong-eun’s Revenge Plan is Just Beginning

Netflix’s last K-drama of 2022, The Glory, takes audiences into a grandiose plan for absolute revenge. Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) has spent over a decade with the trauma of the bullying she endured by Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon) and her friends. She now starts her plan for retribution with Yeon-jin at the center of it all. The Glory is programmed to premiere in two parts. Did Dong-eun’s plan prove successful by The Glory Part 1 finale?

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Glory.]

Song Hye-kyo as Dong-eun in ‘The Glory’ Part 1 K-drama | via Netflix

Dong-eun has every character under her thumb in the revenge K-drama

The catalyst of Dong-eun’s plan began when she blackmailed her way into becoming the homeroom teacher of Yeon-jin’s daughter. Along the way, she planted seeds like getting close to Yeon-jin’s husband by learning to play Go. She also allies with Hyeon-nam (Yum Hye-ran), who becomes her informant and gathers information for her in return for one day killing her abusive husband.

In the process of her plans for revenge, Dong-eun uncovered that Yeon-jin’s daughter is not her husband’s. After learning Yeon-jin takes her daughter to a special eye clinic for colorblind people, she puts the pieces together. One of her tormentors and Yeon-jin’s friends is Jae-jun (Park Sung-hoon). As a teen, he would have fits of rage when people made fun of his colorblindness. Dong-eun deduces Yeon-jin has been having an affair with Jae-jun, and her daughter is his.

Dong-eun soon uses the information to set her traps. She casually reveals she knows the truth to Yeon-jin and sprinkles clues to her husband and Yeon-jin. Meanwhile, Dong-eun tricks Myeong-o (Kim Gun-woo) into helping her throughout the drama. She baits him with the apparent suicide of another teenager they bullied, So-hee. Dong-eun knows the truth and reveals to Myeong-o that Yeon-jin killed her.

But when Myeong-o receives his blackmail money, he gets a one-way ticket to Russia but never boards the plane. He is missing, and Dong-eun and the others do not know where he is. The Glory shows flashes of a bloody Myeong-o on the floor of his apartment.

‘The Glory’ Part 1 finale has Dong-eun’s pieces fall into place

Fans may start suspecting that Yeon-jin may have murdered Myeong-o. He had previously asked to speak with the others separately, but none of them got to meet with him. But clues point to Yeon-jin having killed him as she has scratches on her foot and earnestly cleans her green heels. A key part of the revenge story of The Glory Part 1 is Dong-eun revealing the truth of her past to Yeo-jeong (Lee Do-hyun). He finally realizes her plan for revenge and agrees she must continue. But he also promises to be her sword in her plans.

In the revenge K-drama, Yeo-jeong also has a difficult past. His doctor father was murdered by one of his patients. Despite going to therapy, Yeo-jeong still longs for his own revenge. Thanks to Dong-eun, he realizes he cannot let go of his rage. He begins to help Dong-eun. Meanwhile, Dong-eun begins to toy with the others. She anonymously gave Jae-jun Yeon-jin’s daughter’s toothbrush. A DNA test proves she is his daughter.

Yeon-jin’s husband also began to suspect the truth and received a photo and Myeong-o’s card, but he was unreachable. He puts the pieces together when he realize his wife and Jae-jun smoke the same cigarettes. He later learns from Hye-jeong (Cha Joo-young) about how his wife committed violence against Dong-eun.

Dong-eun’s plan against Sa-ra, Hye-jeong, and Jae-jun soon has them going against Yeon-jin. Jae-jun learns from her that his daughter is also colorblind, and she gives off the impression she can help him keep his daughter. The Glory Part 1 finale has a mediocre but promising end.

‘The Glory’ Part 1 leaves more of the revenge story to be explored

A new part of Dong-eun’s plan is to have Hye-jeong report Myeong-o missing. In return, Sa-ra is outraged, and the police would investigate her first as she gets her drugs from him. Later, Dong-eun meets with Hyeon-nam and reveals she will send her daughter to study abroad to keep her safe. While abroad, she will keep her promise of getting rid of Hyeon-nam’s husband.

Meanwhile, Yeon-jin learns Dong-eun has been living in an apartment across from her home the entire time. She sees all of her stalker photos. At the same time, Dong-eun meets Yeon-jin’s husband, and he reveals he is ready to know the truth. Yeon-jin is surprised when her husband arrives at the apartment.

The Glory Part 1 finale ends with Yeo-jeong going to the morgue to see So-hee’s body. When opening the door, her body is not there. In reality, it was processed a long time ago, in 2004. Dong-eun had lied to Myeong-o to use him.

The Glory Part 1 is available on Netflix.