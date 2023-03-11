‘The Glory’ Part 2 Finale: Jae-jun’s End Was Not Committed by Dong-eun – and Why?

One of Dong-eun’s bullies in The Glory was Jae-jun, one of the two males of the group. Her plan for revenge against Jae-jun in the K-drama is unique and takes its final blow in The Glory Part 2. While Dong-eun sets the stage to take down Yeon-jin, she is not the one to end Jae-jun’s story.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Glory and Part 2.]

Park Sung-hoon as Jae-jun in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 | via Netflix

Jae-jun is manipulated using the truth about Yeon-jin’s daughter

In the first half of the K-drama, Jae-jun has been having an affair with Yeon-jin for what appears to be the entire duration of her marriage to Do-yeong. Part of Dong-eun’s plans against them both was revealing the truth about Yeon-jin’s daughter, Ye-sol. Certain clues led fans to believe that Ye-sol was not Do-yeong’s biological daughter, which was true. She, too, is unable to see colors like Jae-jun. Dong-eun gives him all the evidence to help prove it, even her toothbrush to test for paternity.

As Jae-jun learns the truth, sadly, so does Do-yeong. He refuses to allow Jae-jun to take his daughter, despite not being her father by blood. The Glory had Dong-eun reveal her scars and the truth about Yeon-jin to Do-yeong. He begins to go against his wife and begins to want revenge against Jae-jun. He soon realized all the clues of their affair.

Meanwhile, Jae-jun also begins questioning Yeon-jin’s involvement with So-hee’s murder in The Glory Part 2. But Dong-eun sets up more traps for him, like exposing one of the school teachers having a particular interest in the young girls, even Ye-sol. He beats the teacher at school. Do-yeong later intervenes at the police station. Jae-jun gives him the idea that he will claim Ye-sol as his biological daughter.

Do-yeong is enraged and warns Yeon-jin that Ye-sol will stay his daughter no matter what. Later, Jae-jun learns from Hye-jeong that Yeon-jin likely killed Myeong-o in The Glory Part 2. He later tells Yeon-jin that he knows everything, even about their daughter.

Do-yeong killed Jae-jun to protect his daughter in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 finale

The Glory Part 2 took a drastic turn when Jae-jun revealed to Do-yeong that his wife had murdered two people. Also that there is evidence. He soon has his confidant plan to move him and Ye-sol to the UK. When Yeon-jin is in further trouble, he gives her an ultimatum. She must apologize to So-hee’s family, or he will end their relationship. In the following days, Sa-ra uploads evidence of Yeon-jin and So-hee, and Do-yeong publically divorces her.

At Myeong-o’s funeral, Hye-jeong is stabbed in the neck with a pen by Sa-ra . She was angered after seeing a video of her and Myeong-o. In the hospital, Jae-jun has no remorse for Hye-jeong or how she was in love with him. She feels used. Dong-eun later visits her and tells her she can have her revenge. Jae-jun’s glaucoma drops can be switched. It will cause him to lose his sight.

Hye-jeong goes through with it. Jae-jun later learned Do-yeong has taken Ye-sol. He calls Dong-eun, threatening her to tell him her location. Jae-jun is seen driving at night to an unknown place. But when he used his eyedrops, they severely burned, causing him to get struck by a car. Fans do not know what happens to Jae-jun in The Glory Part 2 finale unit after Dong-eun’s revenge plan is complete.

Sometime later, while at home with Yeo-jeong, he asks her where she thinks Jae-jun has disappeared. A flashback revealed Jae-jun was wounded from the crash and found his way to a building site. Not being able to see, Jae-jun had no idea who was there with him. The Glory Part 2 finale has someone kick Jae-jun over the ledge into a vat of cement. While not having revealed who it was, fans know it was Do-yeong. Dong-eun said she was not the only one who wanted revenge. The next scene is Do-yeong and Ye-sol at the airport.

Part of a twisted ‘The Glory’ Part 2 fan theory came true

Before the premiere of the second half of the revenge K-drama, the cast gathered to discuss fan theories. One of them was so chilling it even scarred The Glory cast. The theory on Netflix K-Content’s Youtube channel read, “All bullies will be buried in cement. Do-yeong’s construction company will invest to build houses with that cement. They’ll name each house after a bully.”

Could the fan have seen the future? Part of the theory did come true during The Glory Part 2 finale with Jae-jun. He was killed by being pushed into cement at a building site. Fans can only guess that because Do-yeong is the boss of a development company, the site is his. Because Yeo-jeong commented that Jae-jun disappeared, no one knows he is there, and the cement hardened.

The Glory Part 2 is available to stream on Netflix.