‘The Glory’ Part 2 Finale: The Subtle Way the Trumpet Flower Was Part of Dong-eun’s Healed Scars

The hit K-drama, The Glory Part 2 had Dong-eun assemble the last pieces of her revenge plan. As the lives of her bullies began to crumble, Dong-eun elicited the final blow while never actually committing a crime. The revenge K-drama had her working behind the scenes to reveal her bullies’ dark secrets. By The Glory Part 2 finale, Dong-eun gets to move on, and the trumpet flower reappears, now with more emotional meaning.

Song Hye-kyo as Dong-eun holding a trumpet flower in ‘The Glory’ | via Netflix

Dong-eun lived her life covering her burn scars in ‘The Glory’

The most heartbreaking aspect of Dong-eun’s story was witnessing how brutal Yeon-jin was. Her favorite method of torture was using a hot curling iron on Dong-eun’s skin. In a flashback of her past, the others held her down to stop her from running away as Yeon-jin burned her. In the following scenes, fans saw how Dong-eun would scratch the wounds because they itched, forcing them to reopen, and the fluid and blood seep through her clothes.

Fans saw the gravity of her wounds when she tried to reveal the truth to the school nurse. In only her tank top and underwear, the nurse took photos of the many burns all over Dong-eun’s body. The Glory showcased how the severe bullying affected her as she rolled herself in the snow to alleviate the pain from the burns.

A now-adult Dong-eun makes it a point to hide her scars but is still seen scratching them on occasion. In The Glory Episode 6, Dong-eun visits Yeo-jeong and asks him if he can heal her scars. While only initially seeing one, he realizes her arms are covered in them. The Glory has an emotional scene as Dong-eun reveals her scarred body under the moonlight.

There is no denying that Dong-eun’s scar has become a symbol for her and the K-drama’s storyline. In The Glory, So-hee also faced the same torture. But The Glory Part 2 finale subtly revealed how Dong-eun used the trumpet flower as part of her healing process.

Dong-eun gets a tattoo of the trumpet flower in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 finale

Fans first see the symbolic trumpet flower in the first episode of The Glory. Dong-eun’s landlady gifts her a white trumpet flower, known as the Devil’s Trumpet. It plays upward toward the heavens. She later explains the yellow trumpet flower is known as the Angel’s Trumpet because it plays downward. According to The Joy of Plants, the trumpet flowers symbolize “a fresh start.” But the plant is also poisonous.

To some, the angel trumpet flower is also judgment day and entry into heaven. The flower’s meanings are adequate for the overall theme of The Glory. Dong-eun is a woman living in her own hell, looking upward, hoping for redemption from her pain. But her bullies are the yellow trumpet flower, living a life of luxury high above and looking down on others.

Dong-eun’s trumpet flower tattoo in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 | via Netflix

During The Glory Part 2 finale, Dong-eun’s revenge plan is successful. All her bullies have turned against each other and reaped what they sowed. While Yeo-jeong told her the scars could be improved through plastic surgery, Dong-eun had another solution.

Now liberated from the pain of her past and seeking justice for So-hee, Dong-eun returned to school to study architecture. While showing her scars, two other classmates are horrified by them. But she could care less. She removed her jacket in the sun’s warmth to reveal a tattoo. Seeing her scars as a marker of her fight, Dong-eun tattooed a trumpet flower over her scars in The Glory Part 2 finale.

Fans had a worthwhile theory about the flower in the K-drama poster

Before the premiere, the K-drama’s poster teased the dynamic finale with the use of flowers. The posters showed the bullies with Angel’s Trumpet flowers looking up at someone. A fan theorized that it was a significant hint to the ending storyline.

According to Koreaboo, the fan theorized, “The villains all have vines around their necks. I think it means that the character’s life is in danger. Of those with the Devil’s Trumpet flower, only Dong Eun has vines brushing against her neck, but it isn’t completely wrapped around like the villains. I think this means that on her quest for revenge, she also suffers tremendously.”

Song Hye-kyo will create the perfect misery



The Glory Part 2 is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/OUM1e4eH5U — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2023

The fan was also right as Do-yeong’s poster showed the Devil’s Trumpet flower but faced downward. “I looked up what this meant and learned that the Angel’s Trumpet grows while looking up while the Devil’s Trumpet grows while looking down,” explained the fan. It implied that Do-yeong becomes Dong-eun’s ally as he learns the truth about his wife.