‘The Glory’ Part 2: Trailer Reaffirms Myeong-o Might Be Dead- but Who Did It?

Netflix’s hit K-drama The Glory will release its second half in March. The riveting thriller drama stars Song hye-kyo as Dong-eun, a woman seeking revenge against her bullies for her traumatic past. As Dong-eun begins to destroy each of their lives into the ground, there is one mystery. By The Glory finale, fans and the characters are unclear where Myeong-o is. The Glory Part 2 trailer and posters hint Myeong-o met a bloody end.

Kim Gun-woo as Myeong-o in ‘The Glory’ Episode 5 | via Netflix

Myeong-o disappeared into thin air, leading Dong-eun on the hunt to find him in ‘The Glory’

Dong-eun’s plan is meticulous down to the last detail. While her main enemy is Yeon-jin, Dong-eun has already begun destroying the other bullies’ lives. Part of her plan includes turning the weaker people of the group against the others, including Myeong-o. In The Glory Part 1, Dong-eun pretends to lessen the punishment for him if he decides to help her take down Yeon-jin.

Fed up with the others’ mistreatment of him, he agrees. Dong-eun wants him to gather information for her vital to destroying Yeon-jin. Her plan requires Yeon-jin to confess to the murder of student So-hee. Before Dong-eun, The Glory reveals So-hee was also their victim. When she was found dead, the police ruled it death by suicide. But Dong-eun knows the truth and that Yeon-jin killed her.

She uses the information to bait Myeong-o. He agrees to set up meeting with each of them and blackmail them for money and information. In The Glory Episode 5, fans see Myeong-o buying a one-way ticket to Russia. But he never met with the others. The scene drastically changes to reveal a bloody Myeong-o on the floor of an apartment.

Has someone killed Myeong-o to cover up the truth? When meeting with Hyeon-nam, Dong-eun is also perplexed by his disappearance. She explains that he acted independently because he did not fully trust her. She realizes she has to find him before it is too late. Fans and Dong-eun suspect Yeon-jin is involved.

‘The Glory’ Part 2 will explore what happened to Myeong-o and who possibly killed him

Dong-eun can not deny that there is a possibility that Myeong-o might be dead. But The Glory Part 2 trailer and posters tease Myeong-o still has a vital part to play. According to Soompi, the poster shows Dong-eun clutching onto Myeong-o’s face with a look of absolute vengeance.

But The Glory Part 2 trailer reveals Myeong-o in a scene fans recognize. In a short clip, Myeong-o is wearing the same black, and white top fans saw in the fifth episode. The fifth episode clip shows him already beaten and possibly dying on the floor. It seems The Glory Part 2 will reveal the exact scenario of Myeong-o’s possible death and how it happened in a flashback.

While Dong-eun hopes to find him alive to gather the information she needs, she may be too late. The suspicion heavily falls on Yeon-jin. In the first part of the K-drama, she was seen with deep scratch marks on her left foot. She also panics and vigorously wipes her green heels in The Glory. Possible guilt? Myeong-o likely met with her first but never expected her to do everything necessary to hide her past.

‘The Glory’ Part 2 posters tease Yeon-jin’s husband will ally with Dong-eun

Throughout the K-drama, Dong-eun’s plan also involves Yeon-jin’s husband, Do-yeong. She became a master at Go to entice him to become infatuated with her. Her plan works, and Dong-eun plants the seeds to reveal his wife’s heinous secrets. Do-yeong soon suspects that his wife has been having an affair with Jae-jun and is the birth father of his daughter. He also suspects that his wife has a dark past she desperately wants to keep hidden.

When meeting Hye-jeong, she spills the truth about Yeon-jin’s past as a heinous bully and her connection to Dong-eun. In The Glory finale, he meets Dong-eun to hear her side, but she warns him the truth will be brutal. The first half ends with Do-yeong surprising his wife at the apartment Dong-eun was using to stalk them from across their home.

There is a high suspicion that Do-yeong will see him as a villain, not the woman he married. The Glory Part 2 posters tease they will become allies. Unlike the posters for the antagonists, Dong-eun is seen clutching onto Do-yeong’s shoulder as a comrade. The posters with the bullies show Dong-eun with a seething gaze and her hands wrapped around them in a vice.