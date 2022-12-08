‘The Glory’: Revenge Never Looked so Good – Everything to Know About the Netflix K-Drama

December promises a long list of binge-worthy K-dramas full of riveting thrill, fantasy, and romance storylines. Netflix is ready to debut a few powerhouses like Alchemy of Souls Season 2 and the anticipated drama The Glory, starring Song Hye-kyo. The Glory receives its first teaser trailer and poster to portray a dark revenge thriller of a woman who lost everything.

Song Hye-kyo stars as Moon Dong-eun in ‘The Glory’ K-drama | via Netflix

‘The Glory’ trailer has Song Hye-kyo begin her plan against her former bullies

A detailed synopsis of the K-drama is yet to be revealed, but fans feel the foreboding eeriness from the teaser trailer alone. Veteran actor Song Hye-kyo stars as the female lead, Moon Dong-eun. She is out for vengeance at any cost. The Glory takes place well into her adulthood as she works as a teacher for young children.

But behind her beauty and poise, there is a bitter seed that wants revenge. In her youth, Dong-eun was a victim of heinous school violence that destroyed her life and dream of being an architect. The K-drama keeps details of her past a secret for now in the trailers. When she becomes the teacher of her bully’s children, she sets her plan in motion.

The Glory released its first Netflix teaser trailer. Shrouded in darkness, Dong-eun questions, “What if anybody, or anything, had tried to help me?” She will so “no mercy” as she seeks retribution for her pain. The K-drama also gives fans a first look at actor Lee Do-hyun as Joo Yeo-jung.

Details about the male lead character are still scarce. But he comes to aid Dong-eun in her revenge, but for what reason? The trailer shows him with a series of scalpels and knives with an evil glint in his eye. He tells Dong-eun, “You have to close in slowly and fiercely.”

When will the episodes of ‘The Glory’ premiere on Netflix?

The K-drama was announced in late July of 2022, and fans got their first look at Song during Netflix’s Tudum event. With a dark storyline and riveting revenge at its core, fans are more than eager to watch.

Fans on Youtube are ready to see Song play a heavier character, with one fan commenting, “Song Hye Kyo is about to deliver her best yet acting of all time. The difference emotions shown in this short video is just versatile and raw. This drama with its cast and plot is gonna be a huge hit in south Korea.”

The Glory will have eight episodes and premiere on Netflix on Dec. 30. Netflix will likely release all of the episodes at once due to its limited run. The K-drama promises not to disappoint, being written by Kim Eun-sook. Fans will recall her previous famous works Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Mr. Sunshine and The King: Eternal Monarch, The Heirs, and Descendants of the Sun.

According to News Culture, Netflix plans to release two seasons of The Glory for a total of 16 episodes. If the reports are accurate, fans might see an emotional cliffhanger.

Song Hye-kyo will show a darker side to her acting capabilities

Many K-drama fans were introduced to Song, having starred in the popular military romance Descendants of the Sun. She played doctor Kang Mo-yeon, who is sent to Uruk with a team to give medical support to a group of Korean soldiers stationed there. While there, she remeets Yoo Si-jin (Song Joong-ki), the captain of a South Korean Special Forces unit.

Descendants of the Sun aired in 2016, and Song has only starred in a few small-screen dramas since then. In 2018, she starred in the romance Encounter, and in 2021 played the lead role in the sizzling romance Now, We Are Breaking Up. The Glory will be Song’s first major leading role in a dark thriller.

Her co-star Lee has gained fame in recent years due to his role in the popular Netflix original Sweet Home with Song Kang. Lee later earned praise for his dynamic leading role in the period romance Youth of May. Also, the age-gap romance Melancholia.

