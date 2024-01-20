April Kirkwood's friendship with Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts and Nancy Hulkower appears to have hit a rough patch. The former pals have blocked each other on Instagram.

April Kirkwood shocked The Golden Bachelor fans with suggestions that drama was brewing among the show’s contestants. Earlier this week, Kirkwood took to Instagram to rant about people sliding into her D.M.s to harass her over a vacation she had to cancel. Fans quickly theorized that there was drama between ASKN, the friend group formed inside the mansion. Kirkwood has seemingly confirmed that there is a rift. She recently revealed that her co-contestants, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower, blocked her on the social network.

April Kirkwood says her ‘The Golden Bachelor’ pals blocked her on Instagram

In an Instagram comment, Kirkwood revealed that she learned Susan, Nancy, and Kathy had blocked her on Instagram. It upset her so much that a “helper” she had working on her social media accounts blocked the trio back. She went on to say the whole thing felt very “middle school” and that the turn of events saddened her.

Kathy, Nancy, and Susan have yet to comment on the situation, but the trio is busy living it up on the vacation Kirkwood backed out on. What Kirkwood said, at least about the trio blocking her, makes sense. Kirkwood appeared in several photos with the trio during the lead-up to Gerry and Theresa’s wedding. She was initially tagged in those photos on each of their Instagram pages. April’s account is no longer tagged, which is consistent with a user being blocked.

April, Susan, Kathy, and Nancy became fast friends when they found themselves on the series together. While some viewers viewed the foursome as a “clique,” others were thrilled to see the women forging friendships despite all vying for the same man’s attention. None of the friend group members made it to the finale.

April, Nancy, and Kathy were all dismissed during week 4 of the series. Susan was eliminated from the competition the following week. Since the end of the series, the four women have continued their friendship and have been spotted together multiple times. That clearly has changed.

Who was the most disliked ‘The Golden Bachelor’ contestant?

While The Golden Bachelor was largely devoid of drama between contestants while they vied for Gerry’s affection, there were still contestants who were better received than others by viewers. Kathy was among the least-liked contestants, mostly because of how aggressive she became with Theresa. Kathy was eventually nixed from the competition because of her treatment of Gerry Turner’s now-wife.

Theresa and Kathy have since buried the hatchet. The retired educational consultant has also spent time trying to rehab her image. Fans of the dating competition remain leery of Kathy, though. While some fans liked her work during The Golden Bachelor wedding special, others felt she was a bit mean-spirited when speaking to Leslie Fhima, the show’s runner-up.