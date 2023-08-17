'The Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner revealed that his daughters advised him to avoid kissing on the show – but he's not listening.

The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner revealed that his daughters may end up watching the series between their fingers.

Turner recently joked that his daughters are well acquainted with what goes down on reality television shows that focus on dating. And they have told him to keep everything G-rated while he’s on the series – this includes kissing on camera.

“That they said absolutely none of that. They said don’t do it,” he told ET. But he said that he’s“been ignoring that part of the advice.”

He also laughed about what will go on inside the Fantasy Suite. “I just think that a Fantasy Suite for someone of my age may look quite different,” he said. “The activities could be quite different than for someone in their 20s and 30s.”

So what advice has Turner been taking to heart and what does he think his late wife Toni would think?

The ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner has gotten good advice from loved ones

Turner shared that his family will be cheering him along the way. “Pick your moments. Enjoy every minute you can,” he said about the advice he received.

“They are very much fans of the show,” Turner, 72 said of friends and family. “They got me started watching it.” Plus, “They were the ones that motivated me to respond early on to the casting call.”

He also reflected on what his wife, who was his high school sweetheart would think. “She would be thrilled for this. We talked frequently as time went on… about what we expected for the other if one of us didn’t live forward, and it was, like, we both wanted the other to be happy,” he said. Adding, “She would be very encouraging.”

Is Gerry nervous about being the 1st ‘Golden Bachelor’?

Is Turner a little nervous about being the first Golden Bachelor? He said he feels “more energized than nervous.” And each day the reality he is about to embark upon a reality dating show gets more real.

“Every day it sinks in a little more. When I walked in the mansion just now it sunk in a lot. [There was] shock and awe,” he shared. “Sometimes I don’t have any words for what’s going on in my head. I was overwhelmed by the entire scene and overwhelmed by the history of what has happened here.”

But he does know what he wants in a new partner. “I think I’m going to be looking for someone who’s sensitive, who’s warm and kind,” he said. “Someone who blends with me well, so that we feel a partnership… I felt it before in my life, and it’s a very important factor.”

“I think the one thing I’m going to look for is that look in the eye. I’ve seen it before, and I know the feeling when it’s there,” he said. “If I see that, that’s going to be the person that I’m going to probably pursue above others.”

The Golden Bachelor has no set premiere date other than it should premiere this fall on ABC.