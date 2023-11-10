Gerry Turner revealed that he got his lion tattoo when he was at a crossroads with his career. The tattoo has deep meaning to him.

Gerry Turner has a massive lion tattoo on his arm. When the first ever golden bachelor disrobed to jump into a hot tub, his ink became a serious talking point. Some of The Golden Bachelor fans theorized that the retired restauranteur has a lion tattoo because his astrological sign is Leo. While that would make sense, there is apparently far more to it than that. In a recent interview, Turner cleared things up. His tattoo has a deeper meaning and isn’t tied to astrology.

Gerry Turner explains his lion tattoo

Gerry Turner’s lion tattoo has been the talk of Bachelor Nation in recent weeks. Now, the retiree is opening up about the tattoo’s meaning. During his appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, host Kelly Ripa questioned Turner about his tattoo. Turner was more than happy to share it’s meaning and why he still wears it proudly.

Turner revealed that he got the ink when he was planning a big career move. Apprehensive about the decision, he was reminded that movement is necessary for survival. He explained that the tattoo is a reminder that you always have to be running. He said that he had the large tattoo done as a reminder that “It doesn’t matter if you’re a lion or a gazelle, when the sun comes up, you better be running.”

The actual depiction appears to have come from a poster that Turner saw somewhere along the way. The first-ever Golden Bachelor did not mention when exactly he got the tattoo or if he is hiding additional ink anywhere else on his body. The first tattoo shocked viewers of the series; we imagine additional tattoos would be equally surprising.

The meaning is more unique than most viewers assumed

While Turner’s tattoo has a pretty deep and personal meaning, it is easy to see why some fans assumed it was a reference to his astrological sign. Lion tattoos are associated with people born under Leo. The septuagenarian was born on Aug. 7, meaning he is a Leo. The astrological sign’s association with the lion makes it a commonly tattooed astrological sign, although it’s the second-rarest sign in the United States, according to Amp Agency.

Gerry Turner | Brian Bowen Smith/ ABC via Getty Images

While Leos, proud of their star sign, commonly use the animal in their tattoos, the lion tattoo has many meanings. According to Iron and Ink, lion tattoos are typically used to signify strength, bravery, and fearlessness. It sounds like that was Gerry Turner’s intention with his tattoo, too.

Turner will pick the winner of The Golden Bachelor on Nov. 30. The retiree will need all the strength and bravery he can get to choose between the finalists.