The Golden Bachelor turned into something of a national phenomenon. The spinoff of The Bachelor riveted viewers, and millions tuned in to see Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner marry on television just weeks after the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor wrapped. The event was attended by several contestants from the season and other members of Bachelor Nation. Passed appetizers were offered to attendees, but the real meal was served in a more intimate setting. While Theresa and Gerry married on live TV, their actual reception was a much more intimate affair. Friends and family joined the newlyweds for a sitdown dinner, and it is clear that no expense was spared when it came to the menu. So, exactly what was on the menu for The Golden Bachelor Wedding?

Theresa and Gerry’s massive guest list enjoyed hors d’oeuvre

Theresa and Gerry’s televised wedding was attended by a slew of famous reality TV faces, including a handful of the contestants who vied for Gerry Turner’s affections on The Golden Bachelor. After the wedding ceremony, they moved on to a briefly televised reception and were treated to some light snacks during the party. According to the Knot, those on hand for the event enjoyed hors d’oeuvres like meatballs, a vegetable platter, and a charcuterie board. They also had plenty of drink options.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ wedding | Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

Theresa and Gerry had three signature cocktails that called attention to their early, on-screen relationship. A cocktail named “the One Headlight” called back to the couple’s private date, including a harrowing freeway ride without headlights. Their signature cocktail, “the birthday suit,” was a reminder of Theresa climbing out of the limo in a robe for the first time because it was her birthday.

The private reception guests were treated to a sitdown dinner

Guests at the televised reception enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, but those invited to the private reception could sit down for a full dinner. They started with a salad course before enjoying three entree options. According to reports, they capped the night with a traditional wedding cake.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ wedding | Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

According to the Knot, the guests at the private reception started their evening with a Caprese salad. The Caprese salad, consisting of basil, tomato, and mozzarella cheese, is among today’s most popular starter options. It gained popularity in the 1950s, the decade both Theresa and Gerry were born.

When dinner was served, guests had three options to choose from. They could enjoy filet mignon, Alaskan halibut, or a vegetarian option of eggplant parmesan. The private reception guests enjoyed dancing and finished their evening by enjoying a traditional wedding cake. It is unclear if additional dessert options were available.