Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are set to tie the knot in a live wedding event to cap off a spectacular first season of The Golden Bachelor. The memorable ceremony takes place on Jan. 4. Most importantly, it will be the event that holds the record for one of the fastest “I Do’s” in the series’ history.

What makes ‘The Golden Bachelor’ wedding so record-breaking?

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s live television wedding is a record-breaker in Bachelor Nation. The couple holds the distinction of having the shortest engagement period and fastest weddings in Bachelor franchise history.

The couple put a ring on it in September 2023. Turner and Nist will be engaged for just three months before tying the knot in front of millions of viewers, their families, and friends on Jan. 4, 2024.

This will be the first Bachelor Nation wedding aired on TV in a decade. The last televised wedding event was the nuptials between Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, who tied the knot in 2014.

During The Golden Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Turner revealed why he and Nist were ready to get married so quickly. “At our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste,” said the 72-year-old groom about his 70-year-old bride.

What are ‘The Golden Bachelor’ bride and groom’s plans for after their wedding?

After tying the knot in front of Bachelor Nation, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner told People Magazine that they’ve already settled on a place to call their first home. The couple is reportedly moving to Charleston, South Carolina.

“One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living,” Turner told the publication. “For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with.”

He continued, “And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.’ All of a sudden, it’s like there’s a big problem that is gone. The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue.”

Gerry Turner can’t wait to ‘go have fun’ with Theresa Nist: ‘Life’s a wasting!’

After their wedding, the future is wide open for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. Once they settle down, Turner believes their relationship will all be about enjoying time together.

He told People Magazine, “​​When you’re in your 20s and put something off for a year, it’s a very small percentage of your life. In your 70s, the clock ticks faster.”

But he continued, “I’m 100% certain I found the right girl for me. So it’s like, why not?”

“Fortunately, Theresa is the more patient, I think, of the two of us,” Turner concluded of how she appears to balance out his impulsivity. “Me, I’m like, ‘Come on, let’s go, it’s time to go have fun. Life’s a wasting. Let’s go.’”

The Golden Bachelor wedding between Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist airs on ABC on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.