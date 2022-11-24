‘The Golden Girls’: Which Christmas Episode Is the Highest-Ranked?

The classic TV series The Golden Girls provided plenty of laughs during Christmas. Like many sitcoms, the show had holiday episodes with the women celebrating in Miami. While there weren’t many Christmas episodes, fans still got a kick from seeing their favorite gals’ holiday traditions.

‘The Golden Girls’ only had two Christmas episodes during its run

The Golden Girls aired two Christmas episodes during its seven-year run on NBC. Its first-holiday episode, “Twas the Nightmare Before Christmas,” aired during the second season. The plot has the ladies planning to go to their hometowns for the holidays. However, their plans are thwarted when Santa Claus holds them at gunpoint at Rose Nylund’s (Betty White) grief counseling center.

In Season 5, the episode “Have Yourself a Very Little Christmas” has the girls volunteering at a soup kitchen. Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur) is shocked when a homeless Santa turns out to be her ex-husband Stan Zbornak (Herb Edelman). During dinner, Stan informs Dorothy his wife kicked him out, and he lost his business.

Which Christmas episode is the highest-ranked on IMDB?

Although there were only two Christmas episodes of The Golden Girls, both were entertaining. The episodes provided plenty of laughs as the ladies prepared for the holidays. Then, in the end, they learn an important lesson about the true meaning of Christmas.

But which episode is the highest-ranked? According to IMDB.com, “Twas the Nightmare Before Christmas” is what fans prefer. The episode has a 7.8 rating, while “Have Yourself a Very Little Christmas” scores 7.5.

Memorable moments from ‘The Golden Girls’ episode

It’s understandable why “Twas the Nightmare Before Christmas’ is the highest-ranked holiday episode of The Golden Girls. The episode had plenty of hilarious moments. The best is Blanche Devereaux’s (Rue McClanahan) Men of Blanche’s Boudoir calendar to her friends. The girls were so overwhelmed by the gift Dorothy yelled “whoa” at seeing Mr. September.

Aside from the calendar, Blanche’s flirtatious side was in full swing at the beginning of the episode. The girls arrive home early to find Blanche having fun with Santa Claus. Late she confesses, men in a Santa outfits are a turn-on for her.

The ladies wouldn’t be spending the holiday together because they were returning to their hometowns. However, fate had other plans. When Dorothy and Blanche pick up Rose from work, a gun-toting Santa holds the hostage. Luckily, Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty) comes to the rescue by revealing Santa has a fake gun.

When the women finally arrive at the airport, they’re disappointed to learn their flights have been canceled. The girls head to a nearby diner for cheesecake and grieve not being with their families. But the diner owner (Teddy Wilson) reminds them that the four are a family.

While Albert goes home to his family, the ladies offer to look after the diner. Snowfall begins in Miami, and the episode ends with the girls smiling as they spend Christmas as a family.