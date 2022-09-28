‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Episode 4 ‘Dear Offred’: Who Is Serena Joy Staying With?

Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) gets a small win over June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss) in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 4 “Dear Offred” in the form of a new home. After being denied a place in Gilead by the powers that be, Serena finds refuge in a surprising place. Find out why Serena’s new home angers June.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 4 “Dear Offred.”]

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Serena Joy is on edge after June’s message in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Episode 3

At the end of “Border,” Serena’s request to stay in Gilead is denied by Commander MacKenzie (Jason Butler Harner). Instead, she’s sent back to Canada, where June awaits with a message: “Never touch my daughter again.”

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

At the beginning of “Dear Offred,” we learn Serena will no longer be held in the American Government’s custody. Instead, she gets released to a group of Gilead citizens who own and operate a property in Canada. “You’ll be restricted to Gilead-affiliated properties in accordance with your lack of diplomatic status,” official Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) tells her. “Step carefully. You aren’t in Gilead; this is a free country, Mrs. Waterford.”

Serena Joy moves from one Gilead safehouse to another in the ‘Dear Offred’ episode of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Upon being released, Serena is taken to the Gilead Information Center at 3217 Spaulding Avenue. The building is crawling with Gilead officials ready and willing to protect Serena and her unborn son. Her support extends to the outside of the building, too, where locals gather to hold candlelight vigils in her honor.

However, by the end of the episode, the Gilead Information Center becomes compromised. Surprisingly, it’s not at the hands of June and Luke, who both threaten Serena’s safety in “Dear Offred.” At least not directly, anyway.

As a result, Serena gets moved to a “secure location.” That ends up being the home of Gilead’s own Ryan and Alanis Wheeler (Genevieve Angelson). It’s unclear if they’re still in Canada at this point, but Serena is among her own people.

Luke and June threaten Serena Joy’s safety, but don’t take the shot in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Episode 4

Knowing Serena is alive and safe within the confines of her own people frustrates June to no end. So, she shows up to the Gilead Information Cetner to deliver another message. June glares up at the window but chooses to keep her gun hidden. There will be another opportunity to use it later in the episode, but June won’t take it.

Later in “Dear Offred,” Luke (O-T Fagbenle) goes to threaten Serena on his own. Wanting to take the safe route, Luke informs Serena about the building she’s in and how it’s not up to code. “I found 15 violations that can get this place condemned,” he says. “I make a couple of calls and this place is shut down in a matter of days.”

June wants safety for Hannah. Serena wants safety from June. #TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/BHpc0EtxNo — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) September 23, 2022

Luke adds: “I also came here to tell you that my wife is going to kill you and I’m going to let her.” Ultimately, though, Luke pleads with Serena to help them get Hannah back.

When Gilead officials determine the location is no longer safe, they stumble into an armed June and Luke as they extract Serena from the building. After a dramatic pause on Serena’s pregnant stomach, June neglects to shoot her enemy.

Is June playing the long game? Find out in new episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, which are released weekly on Wednesdays exclusively on Hulu.

RELATED: It’s Hard to Hate Aunt Lydia After She Promises to ‘Turn Things Around’ in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Episode 3