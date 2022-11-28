The Health Issues Loretta Lynn Suffered That Forced Her to Quit Touring

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died on Oct. 4, 2022. Throughout her career, Lynn won countless awards and toured for decades. While she was still involved in the music industry before her death, Lynn eventually had to stop touring due to multiple health issues in 2017 and 2018.

Loretta Lynn suffered a stroke in 2017

Lynn’s health issues that prevented her from touring and attending industry events began in 2016. In September 2016, Lynn fell and was injured.

Her team published a statement on Lynn’s website announcing that the singer could not perform multiple shows including a Labor Day concert.

“Although her injuries are not serious, she will be undergoing minor surgery and Loretta’s doctors have advised her to stay off the road until she’s made a full recovery,” Lynn’s team wrote on her website.

In May 2017, Lynn suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. Due to her recovery, Lynn missed attending the preview of her exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and had to push back the release of an album.

By October 2017, Lynn was determined to attend public events and attended Alan Jackson being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The country singer broke her hip in 2018

After she recovered from the stroke in 2017, Lynn fell and broke her hip in 2018. Lynn’s daughter Patsy Eileen Lynn Russell discussed her mother’s injury with People Magazine.

“She had an accident on New Year’s Day and fractured her hip,” Russell told People Magazine. “At my mom’s age it’s so dangerous when it comes to the hip, so we’re all just grateful she seems to be okay. She’s up putting weight on it and starting her rehab now.”

Russell then revealed the fall could have been because of Lynn’s new pet at the time.

“She has a new puppy — we don’t really know if she was chasing after the puppy or what, but she slid and fractured her hip. We blame the puppy! Though the puppy brings smiles so there’s that,” said Russell.

Loretta Lynn eventually stopped touring

Toward the end of 2018, Lynn missed the CMT Artists of the Year Awards. The country singer later explained her absence on Facebook.

“I was so disappointed to have missed it because I was sick. After a brief hospital visit, I’m feeling better now and enjoying a weekend of resting up at home,” Lynn wrote on Facebook according to People Magazine.

Because of her stroke in 2017 and her fall that resulted in a broken hip at the beginning of 2018, Lynn ultimately decided to stop touring.

However, the singer still attended industry events when possible, and she did her best to keep fans up-to-date on her health on social media.

On Oct. 4, 2022, Lynn’s family released a statement that Lynn died at the age of 90 years old.

