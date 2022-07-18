The Horror Novel M. Night Shyamalan’s New Movie Is Based On

Director M. Night Shyamalan is known for having many unique ideas in his movies, no matter how bizarre they might be. Shyamalan will sometimes adapt someone else’s work but will put his own original spin on it. Shyamalan’s next movie, Knock at the Cabin, is a horror movie that is now confirmed to be an adaptation of a popular horror novel.

The next Shyamalan movie is based on a popular horror novel

There has been plenty of speculation about what Knock at the Cabin is about. However, early details had some fans believing it was based on a horror novel called The Cabin at the End of the World. While Shyamalan has remained quiet about his next movie, the author Paul Tremblay confirmed that the director’s upcoming horror movie is based on his book.

The Cabin at the End of the World centers around a family who are on vacation in an isolated cabin that is then interrupted by a group of invaders. Far away from any form of help, the family is trapped with the intruders who believed that they are there to save the world. While this is not the official synopsis for the movie, the title and home invasion premise had many fans suspicious.

Author Paul Tremblay confirms connection between his novel and Shyamalan

In an interview with CNBC, Tremblay admitted that Knock at the Cabin is based on his novel. An adaptation of his novel had been in the works for a while and Shyamalan was initially only going to produce. However, Shyamalan later jumped on as the director and Tremblay spent a lot of time on Twitter, swatting down theories that The Cabin at the End of the World was being adapted.

“I signed an option with FilmNation in late 2017,” Tremblay said. “The production team then went on a search for a director and other talent to attach. While another director was briefly attached, I’d heard that Night had read the screenplay and was interested in possibly producing. When it didn’t work out with the first director, Night was still interested in producing, which then became him wanting to rewrite the script and direct as well.”

“I honestly spent a chunk of my 2022 spring quelling internet rumors and putting out Twitter fires connecting the book and movie,” the author continued. “It reached a point in early June where that became impossible, however, with all the information out there, including the IMDb page. I have been doing my part to be respectful of movie marketing desires and certainly wouldn’t dream of spoiling anything. Like the majority of adaptations, there will be story changes and differences compared to the book so my readers will still be surprised by the film.”

When is ‘Knock at the Cabin’ being released?

Knock at the Cabin is expected to be released in early 2023. Shyamalan has plenty of experience with horror with movies like Signs, The Sixth Sense, and Split. His last movie, Old, was an adaptation of the graphic novel by Frederik Peeters and Pierre Oscar Lévy. The director did manage to give the story his own personal touch so it will be interesting to see how much of Tremblay’s novel is influenced by Shyamalan’s direction.

Knock at the Cabin is expected to hit theaters on Feb. 3, 2023. The movie stars Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Jonathan Groff, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ben Aldridge.

