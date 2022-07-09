The House of Late ‘Sex and the City’ Star, Willie Garson, Is for Sale

Willie Garson’s death in September 2021 shocked the entertainment world. Weeks before his passing, Garson was on the set of And Just Like That… filming scenes. Now, 10 months after his death, his Calfornia home is for sale. Garson shared the Spanish-style abode with his son, Nathen Garson.

Willie Garson’s California home is on the market

Ten months after his death, Willie Garson’s California home is on the market. While Garson is best known for strutting his stuff on the streets of Manhattan as Stanford Blatch, the late actor made his home in California.

Garson’s home, located in Valley Village, California, is cute and quaint with a fair bit of personality. It isn’t a sprawling estate. Instead, Garson’s former abode boasts three bedrooms, and three bathrooms stretched across just over 1,600 square feet. The ample backyard offers a pool with a spa and a small pool house. According to the New York Post, the home was built in the 1920s.

Garson purchased the residence in 2005 for just over $1 million. Sotheby’s International Realty listed the house for $1.7 million. Valley Village is located just 12 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

What was Willie Garson’s cause of death?

Garson died in September 2021, months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The famed character actor was hard at work on the set of And Just Like That… over the summer of 2021. He flew back to California after his health began to deteriorate.

Willie Garson and his son, Nathen Garson | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb

According to his obituary in the New York Times, Garson died in his home in Los Angeles. His death sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Garson had kept his diagnosis a secret, telling only his closest friends at first. Later, he told his And Just Like That… castmates when he became too ill to continue working. Garson is survived by his son, Nathen Garson, his siblings, and many other family and friends.

How many episodes of ‘And Just Like That…’ is Willie Garson in?

Garson’s final project, And Just Like That…, premiered on HBO Max in December 2021, less than two months after his death. In the series, a reboot of Sex and the City, Garson reprised his role as Stanford Blatch.

Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Willie Garson filming ‘And Just Like That …’ | Gotham/GC Images

Shortly after Garson’s death, Michael Patrick King revealed that there was a large story arc planned for Stanford, initially. Sadly, Garson could only complete filming on three episodes before he became too ill to continue working. The writing team went back and rewrote the character’s storyline. His final appearance came in episode 3 of the show’s first season. Garson’s absence was explained by a move to Japan to manage a TikTok star.

Season 2 of And Just Like That.. starts filming in October 2022. There is no word on whether Stanford will be mentioned in the upcoming season.

