The Jonas Brothers’ Viral Snack Just Received a $7 Million Vote of Confidence From Mindy Kaling, Glen Powell, and Ryan Tedder

The Jonas Brothers are known as successful musicians and actors, but it looks like the band is looking to expand their business ventures. They’re partnering with a popcorn brand that’s already raised $7 million from A-list investors.

How did the Jonas Brothers end up partnering with Rob’s Backstage Popcorn?

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers | Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Rob’s Backstage Popcorn was started by Rob Garbowsky. He would make batches of his homemade popcorn for friends and family, which eventually included the Jonas Brothers.

Garbowsky’s son Greg began playing with the Jonas Brothers after he graduated high school. He played bass for the band for years and even got to co-write some tracks with the Jonas Brothers, including “Tonight” and “Poison Ivy.” Today, he serves as a member of the group’s management team.

According to the brand’s website, Nick Jonas came home with Greg one day in 2011 after a canceled show and sampled some of Garbowsky’s famous homemade popcorn. “It was so good,” the website states. “That he brought it to shows and rehearsals while the band was on tour, and the popcorn quickly became a Jonas Brothers backstage staple.”

Nick Jonas calls Rob’s Backstage Popcorn a ‘personal’ project for the Jonas Brothers that they’re handling ‘with a lot of care’

Jonas Brothers-backed Rob’s Backstage Popcorn lands $7M Series A https://t.co/UKiJbYVc69 — Richard Collings (@RichCollings) April 4, 2023

Garbowsky’s popcorn was the band’s secret, but after 10 years, they decided to partner with Garbowsky and release it for public consumption. Nick told Forbes it took months for them to convince Garbowsky, but once they got him to agree, it was full steam ahead.

“We started brainstorming the idea during COVID and reached out to The Naked Market,” he shared. The Naked Market is a food and beverage company that creates and launches healthy products.

Nick stressed that Rob’s Backstage Popcorn is “personal” to the brothers as it’s “close to our family and friends.” The musician explained that he and his brothers are “approaching [the business] as co-founders with a lot of care.”

The Jonas Brothers have been hard at work promoting Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, posting photos of themselves enjoying the snack while on tour and content from fans who are also fans of the popcorn.

Celebrity investors like Mindy Kaling and Glen Powell recently raised $7 million for the Jonas Brothers’ snack brand

The JoBros aren’t the only celebrities who have decided to back Rob’s Backstage Popcorn. Forbes reported that a recent round of investing amassed $7 million from people like actor and writer Mindy Kaling, Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell, former NFL star Joe Haden, and songwriter Ryan Tedder.

These investments will help Rob’s Backstage Popcorn expand into retail chains like Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, and Sam’s Club, as well as potentially branch out into other popcorn flavors and snacks.

Rob’s Backstage Popcorn comes in flavors designed by Kelly Clarkson and Priyanka Chopra

Jonas Brothers’ Big Bet On Savory Snacks, Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, Raises $7 Million From Hollywood A-Listers https://t.co/KOM1FGBker pic.twitter.com/82TNRT4vhZ — Forbes (@Forbes) March 30, 2023

The company is obviously keeping Garbowksy’s secret recipe under wraps, but the company’s website does detail some of the ingredients used in the original version of the snack, including sunflower oil, onion and garlic powder, red bell pepper, and carrot.

Today, you can purchase Rob’s Backstage Popcorn at eatrobs.com or at Walmart, in flavors like Sweet & Salty, Classic BBQ (with a recipe provided by Kelly Clarkson), and Priyanka’s Mumbai Nights, made in partnership with Nick’s wife, actor Priyanka Chopra.