‘The Kardashians’: The Rapper Khloé Kardashian Joked She’d Name Her Son After

Season 2 of The Kardashians on Hulu is finally here. Last season ended with Khloé Kardashian’s split from Tristan Thompson after discovering he fathered a child with another woman. Over the summer, news leaked that Thompson and Kardashian were expecting a baby boy together via surrogate, which Kardashian says was planned before Thompson’s cheating debacle. While the situation was not ideal for bringing another child into for Kardashian, she pushed on and celebrated anyway. In one scene from the debut episode, she joked about naming her son after one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Khloé Kardashian jokes that she’ll name her son Tupac

Kardashian’s difficult journey to becoming a mother for the second time amid her ex’s paternity scandal was the highlight of the debut episode. She struggles to find happiness in welcoming her son via surrogate while anticipating public backlash and moving on from her long-term relationship. Her family rallies around her in hopes of her celebrating the milestone. They finally convince her to allow them to throw her an intimate baby shower.

After Kim delivers a tearful speech to her younger sister, momager Kris Jenner asks all attendees to suggest baby names for her son. Corey Gamble suggests the name Tin, while Kim suggests Tiger. Khloe throws out Tide, while Kourtney says Titan. Her BFF Khadijah Haqq McCray suggests Tio.

Among the names suggested is Tupac, after the late rapper. “Could you imagine?” Kim asks. Haqq McCray and Khloe both jokingly agree, adding: “That’s it. We’ve got the name.”

The reality star opens up about the timeline of surrogacy with Tristan Thompson before discovering his paternity scandal

Regarding why she opted to move forward with having another child with Thompson despite his history of cheating, Kardashian said the two were in a stable place at the time. “It was just a great thing, I thought, to expand our family,” she explained in her confessional. “Thinking it was, like, this real healthy, loving, protective type of family. We did have a couple of bumps in the road, but me and Tristan, I thought, were really good.”

Looking back, she says Thompson fooled her and pressured her to try and expand their family to seemingly trap her. “I was definitely very angry, and I think feeling bamboozled,” she said. “All I know is I was being encouraged to do [the embryo transfer] by a certain date. In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork that we saw,” she says. “He found out July 2, so he did know.”

Regarding the timeline, Kardashian said she learned of Thompson’s paternity scandal days after their successful transfer. “We did an embryo transfer like days before Thanksgiving, and I found out about Tristan’s situation the first week of December,” she said.

Later, she admitted to having anxiety about how the world would react to the news. “It’s so close I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact…Why would I want to have a baby with someone who’s having a baby with someone else? Because I’m not that much of a sociopath. I’m a lunatic. I’m not deranged.”

She says having her son began her healing journey from her split with Tristan Thompson

Later in the episode, her surrogate gives birth. Without revealing the name of her baby boy, Kardashian shares footage from the day. She shares that for the first time since Thompson’s scandal, she’d ready to embrace her new life with her modern family.

“I am so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have,” she gushed. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad. And now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”

She added: “Now, I finally get to start the healing process. Now I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring this out.”

