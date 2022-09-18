The Killers’ Brandon Flowers Admitted He Was ‘Jealous’ of Fleetwood Mac Years Before Performing With Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham recently performed with The Killers at one of their concerts, and the band’s frontman, Brandon Flowers, has been a huge fan of Fleetwood Mac for years. Flowers even once admitted that he was jealous of the rock supergroup more than a decade before performing with the guitarist. Here’s what we know about the relationship between Buckingham and Flowers and their recent collaboration.

Lindsey Buckingham and Johnny Marr recently performed with The Killers

On Aug. 17, former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham made a surprise appearance at The Killers’ show in Los Angeles.

During the band’s three-song encore, Buckingham played guitar while The Killers performed the single “Caution” from their 2020 album Imploding the Mirage. Buckingham and The Killers also played a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way.”

Buckingham and The Killers were joined by Johnny Marr, who has been a member of several famous bands, including The Smiths and Modest Mouse. They closed the show with The Killers’ 2004 hit “Mr. Brightside.”

The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers once said he was ‘jealous’ of Fleetwood Mac years before performing with Lindsey Buckingham

It’s unsurprising that The Killers are big fans of Johnny Marr. They have covered several of The Smiths’ songs during their live shows, including “The Charming Man,” “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out,” “What She Said,” and “Stop Me if You Think You’ve Heard This One Before” (per American Songwriter).

The Killers’ frontman, Brandon Flowers, has also been a huge fan of Fleetwood Mac for decades. In a 2009 Q&A with Rolling Stone, Flowers was asked who he was jealous of.

“Fleetwood Mac,” the singer told the publication. “I’ve been listening to Rumours and some of the Eighties stuff. Some people are strictly Seventies Mac fans, but they really kept it going.”

Brandon Flowers has collaborated with the Fleetwood Mac guitarist before

The Killers collaborated with Lindsey Buckingham prior to the Fleetwood Mac guitarist joining them on stage in LA.

Buckingham played guitar on The Killers’ 2020 lead single “Caution,” which he also performed with the band at their LA live show.

“Had a wonderful time with The Killers playing on their new single ‘Caution,’” Buckingham wrote on Facebook in March 2020. “Go check it out!”

The song contains the lyrics, “I’m throwing caution/What’s it gonna be?/Tonight, the winds of change are blowing wild and free/If I don’t get out/Out of this town/I just might be the one who finally burns it down/I’m throwing caution.”

The Sing Lee-directed music video follows a teenage romance and shows The Killers performing onstage at a school dance.

