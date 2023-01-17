‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Release Date and Time: Joel and Ellie’s Journey Begins

HBO‘s adaptation of The Last of Us was an instant hit during its premiere on Jan. 15. Many fans praised the show’s stellar acting and attention to detail when it came to recreating scenes from the video game. Now, there’s only one question on many viewers’ minds: When can we have more? Here are all the details on The Last of Us Episode 2.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Last of Us premiere.]

Pedro Pascal as Joel in ‘The Last of Us’ | Liane Hentscher/HBO

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 1 recap

The first episode of The Last of Us shows Outbreak Day in 2013, when the Cordyceps brain infection reached critical mass. Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker), lived their last normal day in Austin, Texas. Then, in the late hours of the night, Sarah woke up to explosions and helicopters flying overhead. Her elderly neighbor, Mrs. Adler, had turned into a zombie-like creature and attacked her family. She almost attacked Sarah, but Joel and his brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), killed her.

Joel, Sarah, and Tommy then attempted to escape the city, which was in chaos due to the rapid spread of the infection. Along the way, they witnessed a plane crash that sent debris flying into their truck and flipped it. Joel carried an injured Sarah to safety in a field, but they were stopped by a soldier. He was ordered to shoot them in case they were infected. Joel dodged the bullets, but unfortunately, Sarah was hit and she died in his arms.

Twenty years later, Joel lives as a smuggler in a quarantine zone in Boston, now under the control of FEDRA. He and his partner, Tess (Anna Torv), make an arrangement with Marlene (Merle Dandridge), leader of the Fireflies, to smuggle an “important” teenage girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the U.S.

Joel and Tess later learn that Ellie is infected, but she’s somehow immune. After a run-in with a FEDRA soldier, the trio escapes the oppressive quarantine zone to begin their journey to the west.

When does ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 come out?

Ellie’s journey begins now. The first episode of #TheLastOfUs is streaming now on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/gDnFsfIXL8 — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 16, 2023

The Last of Us Episode 2 release date is set for Sunday, Jan. 22. Fans can tune into the episode via HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET, or 12 a.m. on the west coast. There are eight episodes left this season; here’s a look at the rest of the release schedule:

Episode 2: Sunday, Jan. 22, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 3: Sunday, Jan. 29, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 4: Sunday, Feb. 5, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 5: Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 6: Sunday, Feb. 19, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 7: Sunday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 8: Sunday, March 5, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 9: Sunday, March 12, at 9 p.m. ET

Fans will need a subscription to HBO Max if they choose to watch on the streaming service. An ad-supported plan is available for $9.99 per month, while the ad-free version costs $14.99 per month. Additionally, at the time of this writing, PlayStation is offering a 40% off promo for a year-long subscription to HBO Max, making it $69.99 for one year.

What to expect next week on ‘The Last of Us’

The Last of Us Episode 2 is reportedly called “The Infected,” but HBO has not confirmed the title yet. However, the network did release a new trailer for upcoming episodes. In the clip, Joel and Ellie encounter the infected and face other challenges on their journey. Additionally, the trailer offers a glimpse at Ellie’s past with Riley (Storm Reid) and the visit to Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett).

If The Last of Us continues to follow the structure of the game, Joel and Ellie will explore the outskirts of the quarantine zone in episode 2 and face their first Clickers. However, HBO will likely throw in some surprises, too.

New episodes of The Last of Us drop every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.