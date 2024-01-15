Joyce Randolph, the last living member of The Honeymooners, has died. Randolph, who portrayed Trixie Norton in all 39 original episodes of The Honeymooners, was 99. Her death was announced on Jan. 14 by her son, Randolph Charles.

Joyce Randolph was a New York City icon

Born in Detroit in October 1924, Randolph got her start in acting when she landed a part with a touring theater company. By 1943, she had moved to New York City, intent on becoming a stage actor. She appeared in several stage productions before landing roles on TV. Randolph’s big break came on The Jackie Gleason Show, but she is best known for her part on The Honeymooners. After the series ended in 1956, Randolph appeared sporadically in TV and films but seemed focused on other endeavors.

Joyce Randolph | Walter McBride/WireImage

She married her husband, Richard Charles, in 1955. They welcomed one child in 1960. Randolph and Charles remained married until his death in 1997.

Randolph might not have acted much following The Honeymooners, but she was a staple at industry events. During the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, Randolph sat down for a chat with the Daily News and revealed that she was still living independently in New York. Sometime after the interview, Randolph was placed in hospice care inside her home. According to The Daily Beast, the 99-year-old starlet died in her sleep at her New York City abode.

When did the rest of the ‘The Honeymooners’ cast die?

Randolph’s death marks the end of an era. She was the last living cast member of The Honeymooners. While the series only aired 39 episodes, it has remained a phenomenon since the 1950s and has experienced renewed interest in recent years. Joyce Randolph was the only cast member to see that renewed interest. She outlived her co-stars by many years.

Art Carney and Joyce Randolph | Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Jackie Gleason, the actor who portrayed Ralph Kramden, died in 1987 following a battle with colon cancer. Gleason was 71 when he died but had battled several health issues in the years before his death. Audrey Meadows, the actor who played Alice Kramden, died in 1996 from lung cancer. Meadows was 73. Art Carney, who played Randolph’s on-screen husband, Ed Norton, died in 2003 in Connecticut. He was 85. A cause of death was never released.