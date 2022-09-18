‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: There’s so Much Detail in the Set That the Audience Will Never See

Amazon has invested heavily into Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It is one of the most expensive TV shows ever made, and it is already putting its money where its mouth is. The sets are massive, and every detail of every frame has been thought out beforehand. Robert Aramayo, who plays Elrond in The Rings of Power, says there is so much detail, and audiences may never see much of it.

‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is a grand spectacle on a small screen

It’s hard to believe that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is not a movie as it has a cinematic quality. It looks like it was shot for a massive screen, and the production design is on another level. The costuming is beautiful and unique, while each location has its own distinct feel and history.

There is so much lore and storytelling in Tolkien’s works, and that comes through in the production of The Rings of Power. No matter how you feel about the story, there is no denying the excellent work the creative team did for this series. There are so many objects and decorations in each scene that it deserves to be rewatched just to catch every detail.

Robert Aramayo says audiences will never see some of the detail

In an interview with Collider, Aramayo comments on the incredible scope featured in The Rings of Power. He says the attention to detail is immense, and every prop and setting featured in the series has a story behind it. Aramayo also suggests that there are many details that audiences will never be able to see.

“When people experience Númenor, it’s really, really mind-blowing,” Aramayo states. “Inside the city, there was graffiti in certain fonts. I got the chance to go in and see the guy who was creating all of the language for Númenor, and I got to see all the stuff that was thrown out, that wasn’t used. That exists across every department of the job. There was a scene that me and Charlie Edwards did in Celebrimbor’s office, and everything there has a story. They’re a piece of history that has been thought about and made, and it’s just never gonna be seen. There’s stuff all around you. None of it’s arbitrary. Everything has been placed with detail and care. That’s absolutely everywhere.”

Aramayo was surprised by how intimate the show can feel at times

No matter how expensive a series looks, great characters will always be the reason why people return to watch it every week. One thing that surprised Aramayo while filming Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is how “intimate” the series felt at times, amidst the epic scale.

“Of the many surprises along the way, being a part of it, you experience the epic scale of the show and what the show is capable of, which is sometimes mind-blowing,” Aramayo explains. “And then, other times, you’re surprised by how intimate it can be, and it’s just you and another actor working on a scene, like anything else. I think there’s a good balance of a good focus on the work and these amazing set pieces that blow your mind.”

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

