‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Where You’ve Seen Galadriel Actress Morfydd Clark Before

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings viewers back to the world of Middle Earth. While the series is set in a different era than the main trilogy, it does feature a few familiar characters, including Galadriel. However, Galadriel in The Rings of Power is played by Morfydd Clark instead of Cate Blanchett. Clark may not be as famous as Blanchett, but there’s a chance you’ve seen her in other projects.

Who is Galadriel in ‘The Rings of Power’?

In The Lord of the Rings, Galadriel is a powerful elf who provides gifts to Frodo (Elijah Wood) and the other hobbits to assist them on their journey to destroy the One Ring. She also appeared in The Hobbit movies, despite not being in J. R. R. Tolkien’s original novel. Galadriel did bear one of the Rings of Power, and the Amazon series will cover those events.

The Rings of Power follows a younger Galadriel who is trying to defeat the Dark Lord Sauron before he returns and begins a war. While she was ordered to return to her home by the High King, Gil-galad, she jumped ship and is now on a journey back to Middle Earth. Viewers also see Galadriel wielding a sword, which was never shown in the movies.

Where else have you seen Morfydd Clark?

Morfydd Clark is a Swedish actor who might be best known for her recent starring role in Saint Maud. Saint Maud is an A24 horror movie about a nurse who begins to have religious visions that blur the lines of her reality. Clark played the lead nurse and delivered a genuinely disturbed and frightening performance.

She has also appeared in Crawl, The Personal History of David Copperfield, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, and The Man Who Invented Christmas. Before starring in The Rings of Power, she also had roles in several television shows, including The Alienist, HBO’s His Dark Materials, and Netflix’s Dracula. A few of her upcoming roles include an adaptation of Hamlet and The Duchess of Malfi.

Morfydd Clark fainted when she was cast as Galadriel

Clark’s role as Galadriel in The Rings of Power is her most notable role so far. In an interview with Variety, Clark says she didn’t know she was auditioning for Lord of the Rings when she auditioned for the series. Once she was cast in the series, she didn’t find out she would be portraying Galadriel until later. When she found out, she was so overwhelmed that she passed out in the middle of a Q&A.

“I found out and then I went to a screening and Q&A for David Copperfield,” Clark shares. “I suddenly realized what a big deal it was for me, and I passed out during the Q&A. I was caught by a lovely security guard.”

The first three episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The first season contains eight episodes, and each episode airs weekly.

