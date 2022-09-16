‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Where You’ve Seen Nori Actor Markella Kavenagh Before

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power gives many young actors their breakout roles. One actor is Markella Kavenagh, an Australian actor who portrays the Harfoot, Nori. While Kavenagh is still at the beginning of her acting career, there is still a chance you may have seen her before in other projects.

Is Nori Brandyfoot a hobbit in ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’?

Markella Kavenagh as Nori | Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle Earth, meaning hobbits don’t officially exist. According to Tolkien’s mythology, the Harfoots are ancestors of hobbits who lived in the foothills of the Misty Mountains of the Vales of Anduin. While traveling, the Harfoots encountered the Dunedain, who baptized them as hobbits.

The Harfoots are a reclusive group of nomads who constantly migrate to remain safe. Nori Brandyfoot is a young Harfoot with a curious spirit, and curiosity is looked down upon by other Harfoots. After encountering the mysterious man who fell from the sky, Nori has an urge to help him, despite Harfoots being distrustful toward strangers. She often gets herself and her friends in trouble, despite having honorable intentions.

Markella Kavenagh has starred in a few projects before ‘The Rings of Power’

Markella Kavenagh And Megan Richards Explain The Differences Between Harfoots And Hobbits In Rings Of Power – Exclusive https://t.co/1JnPrzTX75 — Looper (@looper) September 9, 2022

Before portraying Nori in The Rings of Power, Kavenagh hasn’t appeared in many roles since she is a younger actor. Her IMDb doesn’t have many recognizable projects, but she has starred in a few movies, including, My First Summer and True Story of the Kelly Gang. She has also appeared in several TV shows, including The Gloaming, My Life is Murder, The Cry, Picnic at Hanging Rock, and Romper Stomper.

Despite being less experienced than her co-stars, Kavenagh was the first person to be cast for The Rings of Power. The announcement was made in 2019, but who she would be playing wasn’t confirmed until much later. The Australian actor is represented by Silver Lining Entertainment.

Kavenagh says she relates to Nori in several ways

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' stars Markella Kavenagh and Megan Richards break down what makes their Harfoots different, and special, from Hobbits. https://t.co/uSDMULd7wk — Inverse (@inversedotcom) August 30, 2022

Nori is a noble character who understands the risks of what she does but still does what she believes is right. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Kavenagh reveals how she relates to nori, despite Nori living in a fantasy world. Kavenagh says she can relate to Nori’s protective nature toward her loved ones and the desire to get out of one’s comfort zone.

“I relate to the protectiveness and care for loved ones,” Kavenagh said. “I also love stepping outside of my comfort zone and I think she does that quite a lot, but I hope that I don’t bring other people into that as well because she definitely does with Poppy. She’s braver than I possibly am, but she’s also much more comfortable standing up for others than she is for herself in a way, so that’s something also I connected to.”

The first four episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Prime are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The first season consists of eight episodes, and each episode premieres weekly.

