The Lyrics and Meaning Behind Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Mountain With a View’

On Feb. 14, country singer Kelsea Ballerini released a new EP called Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. The EP includes six songs, and Ballerini also released a short film with the same name to showcase the message of the album. “Mountain With a View” is the opening song on Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. Here’s a look at the lyrics and meaning behind “Mountain With a View.”

Kelsea Ballerini | Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

‘Mountain With a View’ is about Kelsea Ballerini’s marriage and divorce

With Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Ballerini processes her divorce from her ex-husband, Australian country singer Morgan Evans. The EP’s opening song, “Mountain With a View” details the moment Ballerini realized her marriage was not working anymore.

At the start of the song, Ballerini sings, “It’s 7 A.M. and I’m on a mountain with a view/ I’m the only one, alone, at a table meant for two/ Big Sur looks beautiful this morning/ And I should be missin’ you, I should be missin’ you.”

As the song progresses, Ballerini realizes that she no longer wants to continue her marriage.

“I’m wearin’ the ring still, but I think I’m lyin’/ Sometimes you forget yours, I think we’re done tryin’/ I realize you loved me much more at twenty-three/ I think that this is when it’s over for me.” Ballerini sings in the song’s chorus.

‘Mountain With a View’ is the first song on Kelsea Ballerini’s new EP

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat has six songs. “Mountain With a View” kicks off the tone of the album with Ballerini looking back retrospectively on her emotions. The complete tracklist for the album can be viewed below.

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat tracklist:

“Mountain With a View” “Just Married” “Penthouse” “Interlude” “Blindsided” “Leave Me Again”

Ballerini is credited as the sole songwriter on “Mountain With a View,” “Just Married,” and “Leave Me Again.” She is credited as a co-writer on “Penthouse,” “Interlude,” and “Blindsided.”

In the short film Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, “Mountain With a View” is considered to be the film’s first chapter. During the “Mountain With a View” chapter, Ballerini is seen sitting at a long table by herself in front of a huge window.

here’s my healing journey. here’s my heart. here’s my truth. i’ve never been this open, i’ve never been this bold, and i’ve never been this proud of my art. so with love and respect, i’m rolling up the welcome mat. six song story and short film out now. happy valentine’s day. ❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/gmnSeAHCjA — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 14, 2023

Related Miranda Lambert Reveals the Secret to Her Happy Marriage With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Why Kelsea Ballerini released ‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’

Ballerini and Evans divorced in 2022 after marrying in 2017. In a statement to People Magazine, Ballerini revealed why she decided to release Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

“When I listen to SUBJECT TO CHANGE, I hear a lot of self-reflection and turmoil. This is the deep dive into that turmoil. I was writing by myself for most of the project, and it was nice to trust myself again,” the singer said.

She continued, “These are six songs I wish I had last year. It’s about the complexities of the feelings you go through during a massive shift at a young age. Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was how I processed everything. It’s the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music — which is the purest way I could’ve handled it.”