‘The Mandalorian’: Pedro Pascal Teases Din’s New Leadership Role in Season 3

Star Wars has been very quiet about season 3 of The Mandalorian. While we have an idea of what season 3 could be about, there has been no official synopsis that has been shared. Pedro Pascal, who plays Mando, says Din Djarin could have a new leadership role he may have to embrace in season 3.

Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’ has been kept under wraps

Grogu and Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin | Disney+

The first trailer for The Mandalorian season 3 debuted at Star Wars Celebration 2022. However, it has yet to be unveiled online but fans can still get a glimpse of it through some leaks and detailed explanations of the footage. Season 3 will pick up from where we left off with Mando and Grogu at the end of The Book of Boba Fett.

Din is returning to the planet of Mandalore to seek forgiveness for breaking many of the codes of the Mandalorians, which included taking off his helmet. The trailer also showed off a lot of Mandalorians, including Bo-Katan (Katee Sackoff). There is a battle for power with the Mandalorians, especially after Bo-Katan lost the Darksaber to Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Din now wields the Darksaber, which could lead to a battle between Bo-Katan and Din.

Pedro Pascal teases Mando’s new leadership position

Exclusive: Pedro Pascal on Mando being a reluctant leader in The Mandalorian season 3 https://t.co/neX1urCsZK — Total Film (@totalfilm) July 26, 2022

Pedro Pascal recently spoke with Total Film about season 3 of The Mandalorian. While he remains vague about story details, he does tease a possible leadership change for Din. Din is not a character who wants to be the leader of anything but he could be forced into a position where he has to find out what he’s capable of.

“If he is stepping into a leadership position, he’s reluctant to do so,” Pascal says. “I don’t think that there’s anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they’re capable of, and who they are. That part has been really, really fun. Also, from my point of view, there’s so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development.”

It’s not clear what this leadership could be. Din could become the new leader of Mandalore with the Darksaber at his side or maybe he’s just taking more responsibility for Grogu.

Season 3 will still feature plenty of Grogu

Of course, a lot of the footage for The Mandalorian season 3 featured Grogu, or as many fans call him, Baby Yoda. Grogu is now officially joining Din after electing not to become a Jedi with Luke Skywalker. Bo-Katan even has a few moments with Grogu and Sackoff says every interaction with Grogu is carefully manufactured.

“It’s funny because you always have to think about how you’re interacting with Grogu,” Sackoff told Total Film. “It’s so specific, you have to make sure that you’re not doing anything that says something different. Every single thing, every single interaction with Grogu is very, very thought out.”

While The Mandalorian season 3 does not have an official release date, it is expected to hit Disney+ in February 2023.

RELATED: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Release Scheduled for February 2023: What We Know Now