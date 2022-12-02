‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Release Date Set for March: Here’s What to Expect

TL;DR:

The release date for The Mandalorian Season 3 is set for March 2023.

Din Djarin and Grogu will journey to Mandalore in the coming episodes.

The Mandalorian‘s lead will face his people’s history when the show returns.

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu in ‘The Mandalorian’ | Lucasfilm/Disney+

Star Wars fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of The Mandalorian Season 3, and they finally know when they’ll reunite with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. On the heels of Andor‘s finale on Disney+, Lucasfilm has revealed the release date for The Mandalorian Season 3. The series returns in March 2023 — and it looks like it will bring Din and Grogu to Mandalore, where the former will face his people’s history.

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/h0NrVMIT4V — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 1, 2022

That’s right, The Mandalorian Season 3 received a release date for early next year. In a post on the show’s official Twitter page, it was revealed that Din and Grogu will return to the small screen on March 1.

Season 3’s premiere arrives more than two years after The Mandalorian Season 2 finale dropped on Disney+. Needless to say, it’ll be nice to catch up with some of our favorite Star Wars characters again — even if we did see them during The Book of Boba Fett.

There’s no word on how many episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 there will be, but as with previous seasons, they’ll stream exclusively on Disney+. And viewers have an idea of what to expect from Din and Grogu’s next adventure. It looks like the Star Wars series will dig even deeper into the history of Mandalore.

What is ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 about?

Before it revealed the release date of The Mandalorian Season 3, Lucasfilm dropped a teaser trailer for the new episodes. It hints at what fans can expect from the coming chapter. And now that Din Djarin has been cast out from his clan, it looks like he’ll explore what it truly means to be a Mandalorian. That means returning to Mandalore — and learning about his people’s history from those outside of his faction.

In particular, Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff) promises to play a big role in the next chapter of Din’s story. “Your cult fractured our people,” she tells Din in the season 3 trailer. She also introduces Grogu and his father to other Mandalorians, all of whom may have similar criticisms of Din’s faith.

Needless to say, The Mandalorian‘s lead may not be welcomed home with open arms. He’ll have to face some harsh truths about his upbringing before he can help rebuild Mandalore. And even then, he could face challenges to his claim on the Darksaber.

Our predictions for Din Djarin and Grogu’s next adventure

The Mandalorian Season 3 teaser offers some insight into what’s coming, but we’ll have to wait until its release date to learn more. Still, there’s enough information to speculate ahead of its March premiere. For one thing, it looks as though Din and Bo Katan could have a rivalry going in season 3, especially after Din came into possession of the Darksaber.

It’s clear that Bo Katan doesn’t think Din is right to lead their people, especially with his connection to the Children of the Watch. However, if we had to guess, we’d say Din may come to feel differently about the faith in which he was raised. He’s already taken off his helmet once, and being banished may change his perspective. Getting to know Bo Katan and the other Mandalorians may alter his beliefs as well. And if Din can expand his understanding of Mandalorian history, he may become the leader they need.

Of course, we’d be just as happy to see him traverse the galaxy with just Grogu at his side.

The Mandalorian Season 3 debuts on Disney+ on March 1, 2023.

