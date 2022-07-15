‘The Marvels’ Will Likely Be the Next Time Fans See Kamala Khan

TL;DR:

The next time fans see Kamala Khan will likely be in 2023’s The Marvels.

Plot details about Captain Marvel‘s sequel are pretty sparse.

As of this writing, Ms. Marvel hasn’t been renewed for season 2 on Disney+.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan | Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel has officially come to a close, but the Disney+ series won’t be the last time we see Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the finale’s end-credits scene suggests, she’ll find herself wrapped up in Captain Marvel’s (Brie Larson) next adventure on the big screen. With that in mind, The Marvels is likely to be the next time fans see Kamala Khan in action.

When is the next time fans will see Kamala Khan?

The Ms. Marvel finale saw Kamala Khan stepping fully into her new powers, but fans may be wondering when they’ll see the character again. There are plenty of MCU projects slated for the next couple of years, and Iman Vellani is already confirmed for one of them. The actor will star alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in 2023’s The Marvels.

Because Ms. Marvel‘s end-credits scene sets up Kamala’s entrance into Carol Danvers’ world, the sequel will likely mark Kamala’s next appearance in the MCU. After all, it’s hard to see how she’d wind up in some of the other stories planned for the near future. And the Disney+ series leaves her exactly where she needs to be when the 2023 film opens.

What is ‘The Marvels’ about?

We know which characters will take center stage in The Marvels, but what exactly is the 2023 sequel about? Plot details about the film are sparse at the moment, but we know it will bring Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau together. Judging by Ms. Marvel‘s end-credits scene, it will see Kamala and Carol swapping places — and Monica could find herself wrapped up in that as well.

As for why the characters have suddenly switched places, fans will probably have to wait for the sequel to find out. Whatever the central story is, it’ll be exciting to see Kamala Khan on the big screen.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Iman Vellani expressed how surreal it’s been to work alongside Brie Larson on her first two projects.

“She’s been super supportive, and you know, having a figure like Brie Larson kind of hold your hand throughout all of this and tell you she’s going through the same things that you are is just crazy,” Vellani said. “The fact that the people I relate to now are Marvel actors, and they’re like my peers, it’s weird.”

‘Ms. Marvel’ not renewed for season 2 yet

Although Kamala Khan is confirmed for The Marvels, her Disney+ show has yet to be renewed for season 2. Currently, it’s being billed as a limited series. However, the creatives behind it seem interested in more episodes.

During an interview with Screen Rant, producer Sana Amanat revealed that she’d like to see Ms. Marvel Season 2:

“It is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things. Like, it certainly establishes [her as a hero]. She will be going into The Marvels next, so that’s kind of there. But I will say, I really hope that she is a part… you know, I hope we get a season 2 is all I’m gonna say. I hope we’re a part of that.”

Fans will likely agree with Amanat, but we’ll have to see if a second season is in the cards. As of this writing, Loki is the only MCU show to receive another outing. Hopefully, Ms. Marvel follows suit. Even if it doesn’t, fans can catch Kamala Khan again when The Marvels debuts.

The film is currently slated to arrive on July 28, 2023.

