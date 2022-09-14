‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Date, Time, Cast, and How to Watch

Put on your sleuthing caps and brush up on your celebrity knowledge because The Masked Singer returns very soon. Season 8 kicks off in just one week, bringing new twists and even more disguised performers to raise the stakes. Here’s everything to know about The Masked Singer Season 8, including the premiere date and time, cast, and how to tune in.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 premiere date and time

For those new to the competition, The Masked Singer features celebrities dressed in elaborate head-to-toe costumes. They sing in front of a panel of judges and audience members, who then have to guess who is behind the masks. There are strict rules for everyone to follow in order to keep the performers’ identities hidden. Thankfully, viewers do get clues to help form their guesses. The judges and the audience vote for their favorite singers in each episode, while the least popular singers are eliminated and unmask themselves.

So, when does the wacky reality TV competition begin again? The Masked Singer Season 8 has a premiere date of Wednesday, Sept. 21, on FOX. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT. After that, new episodes will continue weekly at the same time.

Who is in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 cast? Celebrity guests, panelists, and masked singers

Longtime host Nick Cannon returns for The Masked Singer Season 8, as well as panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke. As Entertainment Weekly notes, there will also be a number of celebrity guests this season, including Will Arnett, Jodie Sweetin, Blue Man Group, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Danielle Fishel, the Muppets, and more. Past contestants Drew Carey, Tori Spelling, and Donny Osmond will appear as well.

Rumors circulated recently that Tom Brady joined filming for The Masked Singer Season 8. However, he denied those claims on his SiriusXM show, Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray.

“Wasn’t me. I wasn’t masked and I’m not a singer. So that wouldn’t really fit my profile. I’m basically good at one thing, which is throwing passes,” he said.

Of course, the identities of the masked singers haven’t been revealed. However, we do know that there will be 22 costumed individuals present — the highest number of any season. Among the costumes are a scarecrow, an avocado, a venus fly trap, corn, a walrus, and a dragon bride. As EW notes, the contestants collectively have “32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, 8 Gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

How to watch the newest edition of ‘The Masked Singer’

Fans of The Masked Singer can watch season 8 unfold every week as it airs on FOX. Additionally, those who miss the live episodes can catch up via FOX now, Hulu, and Tubi. The show will also be available on demand on streaming platforms like YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Xfinity, and more.

