‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Spoilers: Many Fans Are Confident They Already Know Who Harp Is

The Masked Singer Season 8 has yet to premiere on FOX, but many fans think they’ve already identified the person behind the Harp costume. Viewers immediately recognized the singer’s voice in recently-leaked footage of their first performance in the reality TV competition. Here’s who could be under the Harp mask and all the evidence that supports the theory.

A video of Harp’s full performance recently circulated online. The contestant sings “Perfect” by P!nk, starting the tune with smooth a cappella vocals that make judge Jenny McCarthy Walhberg’s jaw drop. Harp later brings the judges to their feet with impressive high notes and lengthy runs. The singer’s identity remains unconfirmed, but one thing is a guarantee: they’re definitely not an amateur.

Harp’s epic performance could be just one example of seasoned artists taking to the stage this season on The Masked Singer. As Entertainment Weekly reported, season 8’s lineup of contestants includes “a combined 32 Grammy nominations.” Is Harp one of those nominees? If fans are correct, the answer is yes.

Fans are convinced they know Harp’s identity on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8

In a Reddit discussion about Harp, fans of The Masked Singer swear it could be actor and singer Amber Riley inside the costume. Many viewers pointed out that Harp’s voice sounds very similar to Riley’s, especially when compared to footage from her days as Mercedes Jones on FOX’s musical comedy-drama, Glee.

Last week, FOX released the first clue for Harp, as seen above. The “Mask-Ray” showed sheet music, which could be a reference to Glee. For the uninitiated, the show followed a glee club called New Directions at William McKinley High School. Riley earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for the glee club’s cover of “Don’t Stop Believin'” in 2011.

Riley has already been guessed on The Masked Singer in a previous season. In 2019, McCarthy guessed that Riley was under the Black Widow costume, but it turned out to be Raven-Symoné.

What is Amber Riley from ‘Glee’ doing now?

Riley starred in Glee from 2009 to 2015, appearing as a main cast member in five out of six seasons. She was also a contestant on Dancing With the Stars and won season 17 in 2013 with Derek Hough. After Glee, Riley continued to act on television in shows and TV movies like A Black Lady Sketch Show, Straight Outta Oz, and The Little Mermaid Live. The performer also maintained a presence on stage, having starred in Cotton Club Parade, Hair, Dreamgirls, and Little Shop of Horrors.

Riley released her debut album, Songs from the Stage, as part of the girl group Leading Ladies in 2017. She later released an EP called RILEY in 2020.

The Masked Singer Season 8 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

