‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8: Who Are the Lambs? All the Clues and Our Prediction

The Masked Singer Season 8 has crowned its new Queen … rather, Queens. Episode 5, which featured a Muppets theme, introduced a trio of Southern belle Lambs with perfect harmonization. They’ve clearly performed like this professionally, but which famous girl group is behind the masks? Here are all the clues for the Lambs on The Masked Singer and our prediction.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 5.]

The Lambs perform on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8. | Michael Becker/FOX

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Lambs clues

The Lambs performed in episode 5 alongside last week’s Queen, Robo Girl, and a new mask: the Beetle. Unfortunately, the Beetle only had one chance to show off his voice, as he was eliminated before the Battle Royale. He turned out to be Jerry Springer. Then, the Lambs dethroned Robo Girl, and her identity was revealed as The Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham.

For their debut performance on The Masked Singer, the Lambs sang Katy Perry’s “Hot N Cold.” In their clue package, the Lambs shared that they grew up with Miss Piggy as a style icon and have been “Beverly Hills besties” since childhood.

“We were quite the troop and loved playing pretend. Little did we know, our game of make-believe would turn into a massive career on stage and on screen. We traveled the world, graced billboards, and grazed countless red carpets. Not many people can say they’ve lived out their childhood dreams side by side with their besties, but we can. Now we’re playing dress up all over again and we’re ready to show you we have not lost our swing,” the monologue stated.

Additional clues to note are the golf course setting, jeans with “famous” written on the back, a Venice sign, an engagement ring, and popcorn. Miss Piggy also asked about famous people they’ve worked with, and the Lambs said Paul McCartney.

Our prediction for the Lambs on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8

The judges had various guesses for the Lambs, but all of them were famous sisters or girl groups. Robin Thicke predicted they were country group The Chicks (a.k.a. Dixie Chicks), while Nicole Scherzinger thought the Lambs could be rock trio Haim. Ken Jeong guessed the Kardashian sisters, but his fellow judges and audience members didn’t seem to agree.

Some fans online had other guesses. In a Reddit thread, one user suggested a trio of Pitch Perfect stars because of their a cappella singing.

“Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, and Rebel Wilson, any three of these four,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, other guesses in the thread were Destiny’s Child or members of Fifth Harmony. In another post, a fan guessed three stars from the reality show The Girls Next Door — Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson, and Bridget Marquardt.

One of the most prominent guesses online is Wilson Phillips, made up of Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, and Chynna Phillips. We’re on board with this prediction; here’s why.

How the clues fit Wilson Phillips

Let’s break down the clues and how they work with Wilson Phillips. First, the “famous” jeans seem to be a play on genes, meaning the trio comes from a famous family or parents. Sisters Carnie and Wendy Wilson are the daughters of the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson. Meanwhile, Chynna Phillips’ parents are John and Michelle Phillips, both in the folk-rock group The Mamas & the Papas. The Wilson sisters and Phillips grew up together in Los Angeles.

The engagement ring and the popcorn could reference Wilson Phillips’ film career, including the 2011 film Bridesmaids. Meanwhile, they sang backup vocals for Paul McCartney, Rihanna, and Kanye West on “FourFiveSeconds.” Finally, they might have hidden a reference to their most famous song, “Hold On.” The Lambs said they “can’t let go.”

Fans will have to stay tuned to The Masked Singer Season 8 to see if the Lambs make it to the semi-finals or get unmasked next week. New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.