‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8: Leslie Jordan Filmed a Guest Appearance Before His Death

Fans of Leslie Jordan can see the late comedian one more time in an upcoming episode of The Masked Singer Season 8. News broke earlier this week that Jordan had died in a car accident, leaving many fans and friends heartbroken. Here’s what we know about his posthumous appearance on The Masked Singer, his history with the singing competition, and what the show has said about his death.

Leslie Jordan died at 67 years old

On Monday, Oct. 24, TMZ reported that Jordan was driving his BMW in Hollywood when he crashed into the side of a building and died on the scene. The Will & Grace star was said to have experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash. He was 67 years old.

After the news broke, Jordan’s manager shared a statement to remember him.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” the statement read. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height, he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 will feature 1 last guest appearance from Leslie Jordan

Before his death, Jordan filmed an appearance as a guest panelist on The Masked Singer Season 8, which is currently airing on FOX. It’s unconfirmed at this time which episode the American Horror Story alum will appear in. However, an upcoming episode features a Comedy Night theme, so many fans believe Jordan will join the panel for that.

Since the episode is likely already finished, it’s unclear if The Masked Singer will include any sort of tribute to Jordan. However, the show’s Twitter account did share a statement.

“We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor, and gifted us with countless memories that will last forever. We extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends, and fans,” the post read, as seen above.

The Masked Singer judges Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger also shared tributes to Jordan on Twitter. Jeong called Jordan “one of the funniest people I have ever worked with.” Meanwhile, Scherzinger said he was “a ball of light.”

Leslie Jordan has a history with ‘The Masked Singer’

The Masked Singer Season 8 marks Jordan’s third time as a guest panelist. He first appeared in season 6, where he pranked the judges by performing “This Little Light of Mine” as a brand new mask called Soft Serve. Then, Jordan appeared again on the panel in season 7.

Ahead of his appearance on season 8, Jordan sat down with Jennifer Hudson on her talk show. They talked about rumors that she was under a mask this season, and Jordan dished about his crush on fellow guest Joel McHale.

“Listen. He’s nine feet tall … and I’m standing there beside him and he just rendered me mute. I couldn’t even speak, I had such a crush on him. … I couldn’t stop looking at Joel McHale,” he said.

New episodes of The Masked Singer premiere on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.