‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8: Snowstorm Clues, Predictions Point to a Comedy Roast Queen

A blizzard hit The Masked Singer last night and left fans in awe. Season 8 episode 8, a.k.a. Comedy Roast Night, formally introduced viewers to Snowstorm, an icy blue snowflake costume with a sense of quick wit underneath. Many fans were divided over Snowstorm’s identity, but comedy lovers are convinced that she’s a queen of roasting people. Here are the clues and predictions for Snowstorm on The Masked Singer.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Snowstorm clues

Fans received a few preliminary clues for Snowstorm before her first appearance on The Masked Singer. First, there was a Mask-Ray clue that showed a scarf. That doesn’t tell us much. However, we got to know Snowstorm a bit better via a This or That video on Instagram. The clip revealed that Snowstorm prefers dogs over cats, mountains over beaches, working hard over playing hard, and small gatherings over big parties.

The more helpful clues came during episode 8. In her clue package, Snowstorm shared that she “can’t sit down” and that she’s “the sweetest thing.” She also said that she began her career at 18 but didn’t see herself on a screen until two years later.

Snowstorm also seemed to reference the title of the movie Pitch Perfect. Some visual clues included a “speed dating” sign, nuts roasting over a fire, and a welcome mat. Finally, Snowstorm roasted Nick Cannon for having so many kids and Nicole Scherzinger for having so many famous exes.

Snowstorm performed “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande, and she clearly had some genuine musical talent. After her rendition, she revealed that she worked with Rob Lowe and Ken Jeong.

‘The Masked Singer’ Snowstorm predictions include a comedian and a few singers

Fans have shared a consensus on the identities of many masks this season, such as Harp being Amber Riley. However, viewers were divided on Snowstorm’s identity. Some latched on to the Pitch Perfect clue, citing Anna Kendrick. Others wondered if the mountain clue could be a reference to Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly. The judges were divided, too, guessing everyone from Zooey Deschanel to Heather Graham to Aubrey Plaza or Whitney Cummings.

One Reddit thread had two popular guesses: Kelly Rowland and Deborah Cox. Many fans thought the scarf and mountains referenced Cox’s Canadian background. Meanwhile, in another thread, several fans agreed that Snowflake could be comedian Nikki Glaser. This seems to make the most sense.

How the clues fit comedian Nikki Glaser

Many of the clues fit Glaser like a glove. For starters, she began her stand-up comedy career (can’t sit down, huh?) at 18 and landed a role on Last Comic Standing at 20. Glaser also hosted speed dating sessions on Instagram in 2020, and she’s participated in many Comedy Central roasts — including The Roast of Rob Lowe. Glaser worked with Ken Jeong on The Roast of Alec Baldwin.

The “pitch perfect” clue is likely a misdirect, referring not to the movie but to Glaser’s Perfect TV special. The welcome mat likely references her reality TV show, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser.

Finally, there’s the most convincing clue of them all: her voice. As one fan on Reddit shared, Glaser showed off her singing voice on Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam. It’s a pretty close match to Snowstorm’s performance on The Masked Singer.

Snowstorm became episode 8’s Queen of The Masked Singer, so her identity remains a mystery. Fans can tune in next week to see if she takes her title to the semi-finals or gets unmasked.

New episodes of The Masked Singer premiere on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.