‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Spoilers: Who Is Robo Girl? We Think She’s This ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star

The Masked Singer Season 8 has brought in some fierce new competition for Harp: Robo Girl. The metal costumed singer performed during season 8 episode 4, a.k.a. Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, along with Maize and Mermaid. And with Robo Girl’s talent, she’s a contender for the night’s Queen of The Masked Singer, which would keep her identity a mystery. Here’s who we think is underneath the Robo Girl costume.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 4.]

Robo Girl performs on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 | FOX

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8’s Robo Girl clues

Before the season began, The Masked Singer shared a MaskRay clue for Robo Girl: a wrench. Then, in episode 4, a few more clues came along. Robo Girl performed “Bad Cinderella” from Webber’s Cinderella musical — the song choice is generally a clue in itself. Additionally, her clue package included a surfboard and jars of honey, and hinted that she used a stage name.

Robo Girl has apparently worked with David Blaine, Pharrell Williams, and Missy Elliott.

“The glow of their talent made it hard to recognize my own. I was worried it would never be my time,” she said in her clue package.

Everything changed for Robo Girl when she booked a gig “with 86 cents” to her name. She entered the spotlight and gained a “magical” fandom, as well as “supernatural” confidence. A final clue was given on stage after Robo Girl’s performance.

“While on tour, Robo Girl holds her own opposite Multi-Grammy Winner,” the clue read.

So, what does all of that mean? Here are the Robo Girl predictions.

Our prediction for Robo Girl on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8

The Masked Singer judges had some interesting guesses for Robo Girl — although some seemed less logical than others. Ken Jeong, for example, guessed Lucy Hale and Cara Delevingne, but Webber reminded him that Delevingne “can’t sing.” He then changed his guess to Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, Robin Thicke guessed Jenna Dewan, and Nicole Scherzinger thought the singer could be Keke Palmer or Becky G.

Many fans shared their own predictions on a leaked video of Robo Girl’s performance. Some thought it could be Sofia Carson because of the song choice; after all, Carson was in Descendants, another Disney movie. However, another popular guess was The Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham, and we have to agree on this one. Here’s why.

How the Robo Girl clues fit Kat Graham

3️⃣ NEW masks will be taking the stage tomorrow…



Here are some ? CLUES ?! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/Ux6UVRgA4I — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) October 11, 2022

Most of the clues in Robo Girl’s package can be directly connected to Graham. For starters, the honey could reference 2011’s Honey 2, a dance film that she starred in with Randy Wayne, Seychelle Gabriel, and Lonette McKee. Graham has also worked as a background dancer for Missy Elliott and Pharell Williams.

The surfboard clue is a little more of a stretch, but it could reference the Teen Choice Awards she won for playing Bonnie Bennett on The Vampire Diaries. The “supernatural” clue might also reference the teen show. Additionally, Graham has released music under the name Toro Gato.

Another major clue pointing to Graham is the “86 cents” line. In 2021, she opened up to People about her struggle with poverty before she booked The Vampire Diaries — and she specifically mentioned having only “86 cents to my name.”

“I would watch these L’Oréal commercials of girls that I thought were just amazing. And they’d look you dead in the lens, and they’d say, ‘Because you’re worth it,'” Graham said. “I think when I booked Vampire Diaries, I was sleeping on my mom’s floor and I had 86 cents to my name and I would see that commercial and I’d feel like, yeah, I’m worth it, damn it, I’m worth it. Mommy, we’re worth it — even in poverty, living in these crappy apartments with no money and sometimes no food.”

New episodes of The Masked Singer Season 8 air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Stay tuned to see if Robo Girl gets unmasked in the next few weeks.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8: Panther’s ‘Attended My Own Funeral’ Clues, Explained