‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8: Is Tom Brady Behind the Hummingbird? Clues and Predictions

The Masked Singer Season 8 premiere on Sept. 21 brought three unmaskings — well, almost three. After a performance of Gavin DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want to Be,” Hummingbird was eliminated along with Hedgehog (Eric Idle) and Knight (William Shatner). However, the celebrity’s identity remains a secret until next week’s episode. Who could be hiding in the costume? Here are all the clues and popular predictions for Hummingbird on The Masked Singer.

Hummingbird on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 | Michael Becker/FOX

All the Hummingbird clues on ‘The Masked Singer’

Hummingbird had many football-centric clues in their clue package. They said competition is “in my DNA” and teased the “kickoff” of The Masked Singer Season 8. Hummingbird also started their career with “help from Shaq” and “dominated the Super Bowl” with “a patriotic team that felt like family.” Some notable images in the clue package include a speaker, a football cleat, a cowboy hat, footballs, a locker room, a Ring Pop, a scoreboard displaying 71, and a stadium.

Hummingbird offered one more clue on stage. When host Nick Cannon asked what they cherish most in their golden trophy room, Hummingbird said, “My special awards that are out of this world. They’re not exactly golden, they’re silver, but that doesn’t mean second place.”

This season on The Masked Singer, the costumes are also clues themselves. Hummingbird’s look included a magenta suit covered in white and purple squiggles over a blue collared shirt and a pink tie. Meanwhile, the costume itself had a pink and orange head and a striped beak. So, what does all of this mean?

Based on all the clues, a few of the judges went immediately to football stars for their guesses: Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Deion Sanders. However, the panel also guessed Chad Kroeger and Rob Thomas. Were all those football clues part of a giant misdirection?

Many fans of The Masked Singer seem to share a popular guess for Hummingbird. Reddit users are pointing at Chris Kirkpatrick, the founder of NSYNC. As one fan shared, NSYNC performed at the Super Bowl and recorded their first album at Shaquille O’Neal’s house in Florida. Kirkpatrick was also born in 1971 and competed on Celebrity Big Brother.

Other fans stuck to football players, naming Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

“If it’s a football player, it’s not a [quarterback]. The guy is smaller than Nick Cannon, and Tom Brady is [6-foot-4] and 230 [pounds]. People like to guess QBs, but (for the most part) they are very large,” one user wrote in the thread.

Tom Brady insists he was never cast on the show

Rumors about Brady filming The Masked Singer have circulated for several weeks. However, he denied his involvement on his SiriusXM show, Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray.

“Wasn’t me. I wasn’t masked and I’m not a singer. So that wouldn’t really fit my profile. I’m basically good at one thing, which is throwing passes,” he said.

Is Brady telling the truth, or is he pulling an Andrew Garfield? Fans will have to tune in on Sept. 28 to see which celebrity is disguised as Hummingbird on The Masked Singer. New episodes air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

